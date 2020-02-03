Kanteen will serve food and beverages until 3am daily…

Can’t get enough of Japanese cuisine? Well, there’s a new bar and restaurant in town that you should definitely mark on the must-visit list.

Enter Kanteen, the sleek and sophisticated new haunt set to open in Dubai Marina on February 18, offering guests authentic Japanese food, blended cocktails and live entertainment from 7pm to 3am every day.

The venue is decorated with dark interiors, glittering ceiling features and flashes of red giving ode to its Japanese roots. There’s seating for diners or late-night tipple-seekers, with closely grouped dining tables and high bar seating facing an open kitchen with fresh seafood on display.

Kanteen promises its visitors a vibrant nightlife scene, with old school, R&B and hip-hop music, Japanese-inspired cocktails and even its very own ‘mischievous’ Sake Lady. For al fresco dining, there’s a relaxed outdoor terrace too.

Food is served right until 3am and the menu consists of light authentic bites like miso soup, tartar tacos and crab crispy rice cakes to start. There’s sections for lightly fried tempura, fresh salads and meat, vegetables or seafood cooked Robatayaki-style (cooked over charcoal).

Of course, there’s a whole menu dedicated to sushi – the signature Japanese delicacy. Choose from sashimi, nigiri, maki rolls and sake. When you’ve had your fill, desserts consist of some creative-sounding inventions like Yuzu cheesecake lollipops and ‘popcorn’ Snickers, a tempura-fried Snickers bar.

The newest Japanese offering on the Dubai food and beverage scene is located at the Millennium Place Hotel in the Dubai Marina, which is also home to MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant and secret bar, The Luggage Room.

We can’t wait to check it out.

Kanteen, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7pm to 3am daily, opens Tuesday February 18. Tel: (04) 550 9114. @kanteendxb

Images: Provided