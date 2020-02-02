Dubai Metro services for the Red Line will be altered every Friday until mid-March…

If you use the Dubai Metro Red Line on Fridays, listen up, as there have been some temporary alterations to the service that might disrupt your travel for the next few months.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that every Friday until March 13, 2020, the Dubai Metro Line will run from 2pm in the afternoon, and continue to run until 1am the next day.

These temporary timings will be in place on the following Fridays: February 7, February 14, February 21, February 28, March 6 and March 13, so if you’re intending on using the service, make sure you plan accordingly.

If you are a #DubaiMetro user during the weekends, kindly be informed that the Red Line Metro operation hours will start from 2 PM until 1 AM the following day, for 7 consecutive Fridays, starting from 31st January until 13th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ciypuQNVZX — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 30, 2020

The RTA urged the public to use alternative services like buses, taxis and other means of transportation if affected by the Dubai Metro Red Line timing changes on Fridays. Normal timings are expected to resume from Saturday, March 14.

The reason for the disruption is the continued efforts to complete transport connections to Dubai South, in light of the upcoming Expo 2020. Operational tests are currently being conducted for systems integration in the Masar 2020 project.

Abdel Mohsen Ibrahim Younis, Executive Director of the Rail Agency of Roads and Transport Authority said, “The Authority is always keen on not affecting the normal daily service progress for the metro visitors, whether it is in the usual days or Fridays and official holidays except in special cases like these and constantly strives to develop and improve the starting times of the Dubai Metro in a way that suits the needs of the public.”

