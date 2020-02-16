Sheikh Mohammed visited new restaurant CÉ LA VI Dubai this weekend

The Ruler of Dubai posed for a photo in front of the Burj Khalifa…

After it was first announced in 2019 that the first export of world-famous Singaporean restaurant, CÉ LA VI would be opening in Dubai – and since it actually opened in January 2020 – it’s been the talk of the town.

Now, the restaurant has had the royal seal of approval as H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai paid it a visit on Saturday, February 15. Consequently, CÉ LA VI Dubai posted a picture of his visit to its official Instagram account.

The luxe new eatery is positioned on the 54th floor of the equally new Address Sky View hotel. As well as the restaurant, there’s an outdoor terrace with a pool, offering visitors a unique view of the Burj Khalifa and beyond. (We know you’ve seen the pictures all over your Instagram feed).

It was here that the picture of Sheikh Mohammed was captured, with CÉ LA VI expressing that it was “a great honour to welcome him” on the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉ LA VI Dubai (@celavidubai) on Feb 15, 2020 at 5:24am PST

The chef at the helm of CÉ LA VI Dubai is Howard Ko, who has comprised a menu described as ‘contemporary Asian’. Dishes to try include roasted Mediterranean sea bass, Kiwami Wagyu beef tartare and squid ink tagliatelle.

With floor-to-ceiling windows making the most of the incredible views, the inside restaurant is decked out in warm hues, with wooden panelling and soft gold and red furnishings giving it a decidedly luxe feel.

CÉ LA VI will be open daily for lunch from 12pm to 3pm, dinner from 7pm to 12am, with an afternoon tea soon to be available from Sunday to Thursday between 3pm and 6pm. The pool is open from 9am to 7pm daily.