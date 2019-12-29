The hotly-anticipated Nammos Dubai opened on December 23…

It always gives us a buzz when H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai stops by at one of our favourite new restaurants in the city.

This time it was at Nammos Dubai, the much-awaited Mykonos export, which finally opened its doors here on Monday, December 23 on a private beach at Four Seasons Jumeirah.

The venue posted a picture of Dubai’s Crown Prince to their Instagram page on Saturday, December 28, noting that they were ‘honoured’ to have hosted him there.

It’s no surprise that he has been quick to visit the swanky new spot, as he’s known for having his finger on the pulse of Dubai’s latest restaurants – often delighting unsuspecting guests when he arrives to dine at one.

Whilst we’re not sure what Sheikh Hamdan – affectionately known as Fazza – chose to eat, the restaurant offers up a variety of fresh dishes for lunch or dinner, including seafood dishes, charcuteries and a selection of premium meats.

Nammos’ original restaurant, located in the picture-perfect Greek island of Myknonos, boasts a huge A-List fanbase including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, so it’s no wonder this one received a visit from the Crown Prince.

Visitors to Nammos Dubai can choose from indoor and outdoor seating at the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant which has stunning modern furnishings combined with a luxe beachside feel.

As well as dining at the restaurant there’s also a number of sun loungers dotted on the idyllic stretch of beach, making it the perfect spot to spend an entire day of relaxation.

We wonder where Sheikh Hamdan will visit next…