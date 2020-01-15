The Dubai ruler also launched a fund of Dh1 billion to support new economy companies operating there…

In Dubai we’re no stranger to some incredible architecture and forward-thinking designs, and soon there’ll be a new player in town.

On Tuesday, January 14, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of an innovative new hub, the Dubai Future District, via his official Twitter account.

The new district is set to be situated in the space behind the Museum of the Future. Dubai Future District will connect DIFC, Emirates Towers and the Dubai World Trade Centre however we’re not yet sure when the project will be completed.

Today, at the second Dubai Council session, we launched the Dubai Future District, a new space dedicated to the development of the future economy, as well as a AED1 billion fund to support new economy companies who can power Dubai’s future growth. pic.twitter.com/ch2EgHbjQT — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 14, 2020

HH Sheikh Mohammed stated that the new space ‘will be dedicated to the development of the future economy’ of the city. It will include an economy research centre, incubators and space for future economy forward-thinkers.

The news came following a meeting at the second Dubai Council session. HH Sheikh Mohammed also announced the plan to launch a fund of Dh1 billion to support new economy companies planning to operate in the district, who would ‘power Dubai’s future growth’.

Dubai Future District will connect DIFC, Emirates Towers & Dubai World Trade Centre, making it the Middle East’s biggest future economy-focused district. It will include a future economy research centre, incubators &accelerators and an innovative space for future economy pioneers pic.twitter.com/mk78Jf1OTi — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 14, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed also outlined the future economic goals for Dubai, saying: “We also outlined directions to raise Dubai’s volume of non-oil foreign trade to AED2 trillion by 2025. To achieve this, we have assembled a team to set-up a new logistical & legislative framework to open new markets, as we prepare to become the capital of the new economy.”

With the view to boosting all sectors of Dubai’s economy internationally, the Dubai Council’s aim is to set up “50 offices across five continents to promote Dubai’s commercial, tourist & investment opportunities, while boosting our commodities, cultural & creative exports & our human talent.”

