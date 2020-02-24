These new eco glamping domes in Abu Dhabi could offer stunning ‘Maldivian’ staycation views on Saadiyat Island…

Tucked away on Jubail island, just a short distance from Jubail Mangrove Park there are a series of luxury glamping domes. The project codenamed Jubail North isn’t finished yet, but we were able to snatch a sneaky preview.

These high-style, minimum-environmental-impact glamping domes are being constructed on the mangrove land of Jubail Island. They’re surrounded by abundant wildlife, sweeping greens and cornflower blues – a perfect get-away, that’s not too far-away.

What we know so far

What’s On learned that each unit will have its own en-suite bathroom facilities, include a fire pit and cabana and will give blissful panoramic high-tide views of the mangroves.

Upon completion, a total of five domes will be available to book, with more following soon. There’s no concrete word on the opening date, but we’ve been advised that there could be an announcement before Ramadan.

In addition to the domes, a renovated on-site villa will provide the staging area for luxury rest and relaxation facilities. There you’ll find a spa, an outdoor pool, yoga platform, a grilling station and group catering amenities.

The developers have also suggested a significant, although not finalised, list of leisure time activities will be available. It’s already possible hop into a kayak at the nearby Jubail Mangrove Park and we’d like to see some, environmentally responsible, opportunities to get right up in nature’s face.

Our verdict: These new glamping domes in Abu Dhabi feel like it could be a great retreat from the dizzying spires of city life. The unique views, having a full schedule of wellness and nature activities, and being such a short distance away from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai could give it an edge over similar camping options.

Images: What’s On/Provided