Perfect for a dose of nature, heritage, desert activities and more…

Rising above ground at 1,240 metres, Jebel Hafeet is Abu Dhabi’s highest mountain (UAE’s second highest peak) and is already a popular attraction visited by many residents and visitors for its history, ancient burial tombs, and natural beauty. But we now have another reason to visit thanks to the Jebel Hafit Desert Park which will allow you to book an overnight stay at the base of the mountain.

For those of you who love heritage, Jebel Hafeet was recognised by UNESCO as part of the World Heritage Site of Al Ain in 2011 and the new Jebel Hafit Desert Park aims to protect the area’s rich history while educating visitors on how the landscape has changed over millions of years.

Occupying a nine-kilometre stretch at the base of Jebel Hafit where guests can enjoy the park’s natural surroundings and explore archaeological and historical remains of the ancient habitation. It includes remnants of the Neolithic period 8,000 years ago to old tombs that are 5,000 years old.

As for your rooms, there are several options you can choose from. For a true camping experience there are campsite spaces that can be booked where you’ll share the space with other guests. You’ll need to carry your own camping gear. There are three campsite sizes you can pick from – small, medium and large. Prices vary and start from Dhs100 for the small site.

However, if you don’t want to rough it out, you can book a stay in a traditional tent that comes with fans, chairs, tables and more.

A Bubble Tent is also available that offers picturesque views of the Jebel Hefit mountains, bath amenities, room service and even air conditioning. Want even more luxury, there’s a Luxury Dome Tent that comes with a TV and fridge for Dhs900 and above.

No matter what you book, you won’t find yourself sitting around as there are plenty of different activities to keep you busy from a guided hiking tour, guided buggy rides, camel and horse rides. You can even rent a bike and do a full or half trail. Prices for the activities vary and are on a first come, first serve basis so be sure to plan ahead and make you reservations online.

We can’t wait to check-in and check this place out!

Jebel Hafit Desert Park, at the foot of Jebel Hafit mountain, Al Ain, prices for a camping site start from Dhs100, tent prices start from Dhs500, Tel: (03) 711 8362 jebelhafitdesertpark.backhotelite.com