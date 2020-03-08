Welcome to our list of eight amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Here you’ll find a compendium of the best food, fitness, film, fun, fashion, funny people and free stuff that you’ll find in the capital this week.

Sunday March 1

1. Have a meatless start to your week with Taqado’s Vegan Sundays

You can get a two-for-one deal on plant-based Mexican food at Taqado every Sunday throughout March and April. Select either a vegan burrito (Dhs36) or the vegan burrito box (Dhs40), packed with Mexican rice, pinto beans, mushrooms, peppers and onions, vegan cheese, and a choice of salsa and they’re Latin you take a second one absolutely free.

Various locations across the UAE. From Dhs36. taqado.com

2. Think inside the box for those fast fitness goals

If you’re looking for some quick fitness wins and a grounding in the art of throwing fists, there’s an alfresco boxing boot camp Lead by ex-pugilist ‘The Mad Irish’ taking place in Abu Dhabi. There are three weekly training nights over the four-week course, that will train recruits in the basics of boxing. Learn about footwork and speed, padwork and defence, combinations and more. And the first rule of this boxing club – tell your mates.

Old Airport public park next to Al Noor (mediclinic) off Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm. Dhs500. Tel: (050) 882 7618.

Monday March 2

3. Catch this jewel of Japanese cinema absolutely free

There’s a free showing of the 2008 Japanese cinematic masterpiece Still Walking (Aruitemo Aruitemo) at Manarat Al Saadiyat this Monday. The story Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, focuses on the ties between a family, following a tragic event and is an incredibly powerful film, told with dazzling honesty. Tickets for the event are free, but you’ll need to register in advance on the link below.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, free. Tel: 052 810 3373. stillwalking.splashthat.com

4. Your invitation to go full Britney

If you want to hit an immediate high note on Monday you’d be wise to get yourself to Marriott Downtown’s Velocity Sports Bar – where you’ll find one of the most electric-vibed karaoke nights in town. You’ll find happy hour prices on select beverages and a private karaoke room if you want to keep your ‘talent’ behind closed doors. Are you a budding Bruno? Are you hiding an inner Eilish? Are you terrible at singing but are charmingly enthusiastic none-the-less? Velocity’s mic is calling you, come drop it.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, 7pm-11pm, free entry. Tel: (02) 3047777 www.velocityabudhabi.com

Tuesday March 3

5. There’s a special treat for sea-foodies on Tuesdays at Sayad

Chef Johannes will be hosting a weekly five-course ‘Oysters Extravaganza’ chef’s table – and serving up some seriously fancy shellfish. Enjoy scallops, octopus, tuna tartare, oysters and house-smoked salmon with caviar cream under the Arabian sky, as your host, Chef Johannes holds court with culinary tips and fascinating anecdotes. If you have room for ‘afters,’ there’s an Insta-rific 24 karat gold ice cream dessert.

Oysters Extravaganza, Sayad, Emirates Palace, Corniche Road West, Abu Dhabi, every Tuesday, 7pm to 11pm, until the end of March, soft Dhs395, Dhs495 house and Dhs595 premium champagne. Tel: (02) 690 7999.

6. Find a new formula for fun at this Yas theme park.

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations, Ferrari World announced some new additions to the park. The Family Zone, now open, is an area dedicated to the younger guests of the park. While some rides at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi have age and height restrictions, the rides at the Family Zone have no such qualifier, so little ones will be able to experience similar thrills. There are currently four state-of-the-art mini rides – Turbo Tower, Speedway Race, Flying Wings and a Formula Rossa Junior. As a second nugget of good Ferrari World news – there’s currently a flash sale on annual passes, get yours for Dhs740 – now.

Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 11am-8pm, Dhs295. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Wednesday March 4

7. Hit peak chic with the first-ever Marina Souq Abu Dhabi edition

Marina Souq is already intensely popular in Dubai. It’s a pop-up market comprised of stylish boutiques and on-trend retailers, supplying articles of fashion, interior design, jewellery and a wealth of artisanal nik-naks. Whether you’re hunting down your next statement piece or searching for a bit of inspiration, there’s some style gold in them there stalls.

Level 1, Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10pm, free. Tel: (02) 645 4858. @marinasouq

8. Book yourself in for some free laughter therapy with Yalla Laughs

Laughter is one of the most therapeutic things in life. It’s scientifically proven to beat stress, help groups of individuals bond and make you feel happier. It’s a spa treatment for your soul. All of which provides extra incentive to visit the Yalla Laughs stand-up night at Sportsman’s Arms in Zayed Sports City this week. The comedy night has assembled some of the city’s funniest humans and is preparing to parade them on stage for your entertainment and amusement. And it’s free, we (unlike the Yalla Laughs comics) are not joking.

Sportsman’s Arms, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Wednesday, 8pm to 10pm, free. Tel: (02) 447 1066.

Images: Provided/Instagram/Unsplash