If you’re due to fly out of AUH soon, check with your airline for updated departure information…

The advice is clear, we should be avoiding all but essential travel.

For those trips that can’t wait, if you’re due to begin your journey at Abu Dhabi Airport there have been some operational updates that you need to be aware of.

The airport has made the decision to temporarily close Terminal 2. It’s amid fluctuations of travel demand and route restrictions that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means a full migration of all air traffic to Terminal 1, and is a strategic move that will enable more efficient processing of flights and passengers.

We’re still waiting for confirmation on how long this closure will last. Given recent restrictions on other public spaces in the capital, it would be reasonable to assume this redirect will remain in place until at least the end of March.

Terminal 2 traditionally handles fewer airlines than Terminal 1, with the bulk of its departure slots allocated to Air India, Pakistan International Airlines, Flynas, Rotana Jet, Turkmenistan Airlines and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

As part of our continuous efforts to provide exceptional service to our airline partners and passengers, we are announcing the closure of Terminal 2 and migrating all existing flights to Terminal 1 at AUH.#AbuDhabiAirport #AUH #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/2FgvpScSq3 — Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) March 16, 2020

There are a number of routes that have been cancelled because of the global health situation, and updates to airline waiver policies that are worth checking before you travel.

Check out our guide on the current restrictions on inbound passengers. It’s also worth jumping onto the DOH’s COVID-19 resource centre.

At the moment best practice for all travel includes checking with your airline, national consulates and embassies of your destination country, and the latest advisories from the UAE.

Restrictions and requirements are constantly being updated in this current climate, and arming yourself with the most up-to-date information is the best way to ensure ease of passage.