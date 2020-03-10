The airline is complying with restrictions put in place by foreign governments…

Etihad Airways has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending all flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Over peak periods, the airline typically operates 12 flights a day between Abu Dhabi and destinations within Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina.

Etihad’s flights between the UAE capital and KSA were cut following a travel restriction directive from the General Authority for Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia. The decision was taken to help stop the potential spread of coronavirus (CoVid-19).

At the time the announcement was made, four Etihad planes were still in transit to Saudi Arabia. The aircraft were permitted to land and Saudi nationals were allowed to disembark and enter the airport.

The remaining passengers stayed on board and returned to Abu Dhabi.

If you hold Etihad tickets to travel to the Kingdom, speak with the airline if your airfares were purchased directly with them by calling 600 555666. Alternatively, if you booked through a travel agent, contact them for advice.

Etihad recently announced updates to the flexibility of their fairs, including changes to fees for cancellation and changes on some tickets.

An advisory message on Etihad Airways’ website also informs that the airline has suspended flights from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai, Chengdu and Hong Kong, as well as the service it operates between Beijing and Nagoya, Japan. The Bahrain route is down to two flights per day.

Etihad is cooperating with restrictions placed on travel by international and domestic governing bodies.

It also reminds us that, until further notice, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has banned travel of UAE nationals to Thailand.

But it’s not all about the cancellations. Etihad announced on March 9 that it is launching a new route — Abu Dhabi to Vienna — from May 22.

This move will bring its tally of European cities to 22, and provide a link to one of the continent’s art, culture and business hot spots.

The route will initially be served four times a week by the B787-9 Dreamliner, which boasts a tonne of fuel-efficiency tech, moving up to a daily service for the summer.

Images: WAM