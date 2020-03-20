Sponsored: Al Fanar Seafood Market isn’t just one of the biggest seafood restaurants in Dubai, it’s also one of the most unique…

You many have heard of Al Fanar. There are several branches around the UAE, but its biggest and most picturesque branch has just opened up in Al Barsha Pond Park.

The themed space offers up an ambiance like no other, reflecting what Dubai would have looked like back in the ’60s when it was just a small town. Its inspiration is drawn from Al Jazirah Al Hamra, a town in Ras Al Khaimah over two centuries old – a story that the restaurant has proudly displayed on one of its walls.

Houses back then were built using red clay, stucco, coral stones and clamshells – rather than concrete – and this is reflected in the design of the restaurant. Around the venue you’ll also find authentic antique novelties and goods which are also available to purchase.

While the interiors tell a fascinating story, it’s the food that’s really exciting. This branch in particular, one of the biggest seafood restaurants in Dubai, is a guaranteed treat for seafood lovers.

At the seafood market, guests pick from a variety of freshly caught fish ranging from prawns, lobsters, sea bass etc and you’ll be asked to pick from a range of cooking styles: grill, deep-fry, one-pot stew or sauteed with sauce of your choosing. We recommend trying the Indian and Emirati curry sauce.

There are many mouthwatering options available on the menu from garlic scallops to pan fried sea bass and fish machboos, the options are endless. Want to try a bit of everything? Order the seafood platter for the table.

While seafood options dominate the menu, you’ll also find chicken biryani, chicken tikka, and lamb kebab available, too.

And of course, you can’t leave without trying an item (or two) off the dessert menu, which features traditional items such as khabisah (a sweet made of sautéed flour and molasses), asidat al tamor (date pudding) and legemat (fried dough balls with date syrup).

Want some privacy? Al Fanar Seafood Market is also the only branch to offer private dining rooms where you’ll dine family-style at a low table while sitting on cushions.

And if you want to enjoy the fresh air and the views of Al Barsha Pond, you can choose to sit outdoors.

The branch also serves up breakfast daily from 8am.

Al Fanar Seafood Market, Al Barsha Pond Park, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm Sun to Thur, 8am to 10pm Fri and Sat. Tel: (04) 353 3733, alfanarrestaurant.com/albarsha