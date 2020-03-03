Sponsored: Here’s a perfect excuse to dine out…

If you haven’t checked out Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah yet, here’s why it should move to the top of your to-do list. The new mall is offering the chance for its visitors to win a one night stay at a luxury hotel on the Palm.

The hotels involved include the luxurious beachfront Fairmont The Palm, the French-Polynesian Sofitel The Palm, and the trendy W Dubai – The Palm.

Interested? Here’s what you need to know…

While not all of Nakheel’s Mall establishments are opened up at the mall yet, you are still be spoilt for choice as the mall is already home to several cafes, casual dining establishments, and fine dining restaurants.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning a stay at one of these luxury resorts is to spend Dhs150 at any one of the mall’s restaurants before March 14. It’s that simple.

Diners can choose between fast food favourites Freddy’s Restaurant and Shake Shack, top Italian haunts Sapori and Vapiano, or if you want to tuck into Asian cuisine there’s The Noodle House. Several cafes such as Cafe Bateel, Coffee Island, Starbucks and more are also available if you want to relax over a cup of coffee with friends.

Heading here with family? There’s the amazing Depachika food hall, plus Döner & Gyros, Pizza Hut, KFC and much more.

If you are bringing the family, make plans over the weekend where the little ones can enjoy live stage performances featuring Tom and Jerry with shows at 4.30pm, 7pm and 9pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until March 3.

Shaun the Sheep takes to stage from March 5 to March 21 at 4.30pm, 7pm and 9pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There’s also plenty of roaming entertainment throughout the mall until March 14 and live musician until April 18.

Throughout February, keep your eyes open for the pop-up stalls where you can purchase personalised goods, savour nitrogen popcorn and glam up with flower crowns.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 3909999. nakheelmall.ae