You really can’t beat a top quality, authentic Italian-style pizza, especially one that arrives with a bubbly, crispy crust, fresh buffalo mozzarella and lashings of tasty tomato sauce. Hungry yet?

Motorino, the new pizza joint conveniently located in JBR The Walk, is known as New York’s best pizza, and now you can get your hands on it here in Dubai.

So what makes it so delicious? Well there’s a special combination of secrets of the trade, but they’ve let us in on the scoop.

First you need to use the freshest Italian ingredients, imported directly from the home of Pizza. Then you need a dough that’s been prepared with a traditional two-day rising process.

Great pizza takes time and expertise to perfect, and even where it is positioned in the wood fire brick oven is a crucial factor in creating the most delicious slice.

If pizza’s not your bag, Motorino has a range of other exciting dishes on the menu. These include tasty antipasti such as meatballs and octopus salad, as well as traditional desserts like all-time favourite tiramisu.

At this relaxed restaurant, the focus is on the food, so you won’t find any posh table cloths or unnecessary cutlery. The friendly staff are welcoming and approachable, happy to serve you in one of the comfortable booths or at a wooden table.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR The Walk, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 10.30pm, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

