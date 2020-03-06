Cocktails, unlimited pizza and spectacular prizes. Here’s why you’ll want to join us at Motorino in April…

If it’s way too good to be true, then it usually is too good to be true. But when it comes to the cheese-tomato-carbohydrates mashup we call pizza, we’re willing to believe the impossible.

On Saturday, April 11, the impossible is taking place in JBR: an exclusive event at hip new restaurant Motorino, the world-famous New York pizzeria that’s set up a new home at JA Ocean View Hotel, promising unlimited pizza, party games, drinks and possibly the greatest prizes ever given in one single event in the city.

Here’s what’s happening at Motorino and What’s On’s epic pizza party on Saturday April 11:

The Meal

Guests begin their epic foodie adventure with a range of antipasti to try. Don’t fill up too much though, because it’s all about Motorino’s signature, beloved pies. Order slice by slice or bag a whole pizza to yourself – there are no rules when it comes to carb loading at our pizza party. All that, dessert and much more for just Dhs100 per person.

The Scene

The 120-seat pizzeria from NYC is a fully licensed social spot located in JA Ocean View Hotel. For one night only it’ll also feature game stations and brilliant pizza-themed entertainment.

The Prizes

As if eating unlimited pizza for just Dhs100 wasn’t a gift enough, Motorino is giving away amazing prizes to pizza party revelers. Aside from free pizza vouchers for your next visit, there are hotel stays up for grabs at JA Resorts & Hotels including the superb JA Manafaru Maldives, worth Dhs20,000!

The Details

Theres only one seating available starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 11 2020, so call 04-8145599 and book your coveted spot! Priced at Dhs100 per person.