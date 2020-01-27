Dim sum, dancing and dodgy music, Chinese New Year at Streetery Food Hall was a night to remember…

On January 25, What’s On teamed up with the award-winning Asian restaurant Streetery to feed the city’s hungry masses at a special Chinese New Year extravaganza.

Over 200 people came to enjoy Streetery’s signature dishes and limited-edition items. The 12-strong dish list included dim sum, beef with black bean and truffle, and lucky fried duck with plum. We tossed the prosperous ye sang salad together for good luck, and attempted the six-foot long noodle in one go for long life.

Diners learnt about Chinese culture and saw an amusing lion dance, all while listening to the Crazy Rich Asians soundtrack on repeat. Xie Xie to everyone who joined us…

