Comfort food gets a luxe makeover at Dubai’s dedicated caviar restaurant…

Whether it’s Dubai’s finest truffle pizzas or all-you-can-eat pizza deals, when it comes to pizza the What’s On team likes to go hard or go home, which is why the latest offering from Beluga has our name written all over it.

The glam, marble-clad eatery in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel has created one of the most extra pizzas going around with its classic caviar pizza a la Beluga, topped with curls of smoked salmon and generous dollops of Royal Baerri or Beluga caviar.

This ultra-luxe offering comes with a price tag to match, starting at Dhs285 for the Royal Baerri option, up to Dhs750 for Beluga XX Caviar.

At Dubai’s first restaurant dedicated to caviar, the chefs have applied their kitchen wizardry to other comfort foods, such as eggs Benedict with caviar and a sophisticated take on the baked potato.

If your idea of a fancy baked potato is adding a sprinkling of spring onions over the sour cream, then you’re likely to be blown away by Beluga’s version, which sees the humble spud loaded with smoked salmon, Beluga caviar and gold leaf.

The new menu also features a pair of caviar-topped quiches, filled with your choice of salmon or mushroom.

Caviar has even made its way to bar, where the signature Caspian Farewell martini comes laced with handcrafted caviar bitters. A fish egg too far? There’s also an indulgent selection of Champagne, wines and Russian vodka.

Beluga, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeira 1, Sun to Wed 2pm to 11pm, Thurs to Fri 2pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 340 8882. mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided