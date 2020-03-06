Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

The Assent

Father Lambert is a priest whose been sentenced to prison after the death of an eight-year-old during an exorcism he was performing. Joel Clarke however believes that Lambert is the only salvation for his son who he believes is possessed by the devil himself.

Starring: Robert Kazinsky, Peter Jason, Florence Faivre

Genre: Horror, Thriller (15+)

Onward

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two brothers from an suburban fantasy world receive a birthday gift from their mother when one of them 16 — a stick. But not just any stick, a magical stick — that will supposedly bring their father back for one whole day. However, the spell goes wrong and only the bottom half of dad returns. Now, the two brothers along with their dad must embark on a quest to discover if there’s a way to fix their unfortunate error.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Escape from Pretoria

Based on a real life story of an actual prison break that occurred in South Africa in 1978. It follows the story of two white South Africans who were imprisoned for working on behalf of the African National Congress (ANC). From creating wooden keys to planning escape routes, the two are determined to escape from the notorious white man’s `Robben Island’, Pretoria Prison.

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart, Daniel Webber

Genre: Thriller (PG13)

The Way Back

Jack Cunningham is a widowed, former HS basketball phenom who walked away from the game as he lost his struggle with addiction. Years later, he is offered the chance to be a coach of a ethnically mixed basketball team at his alma mater. He decides to take up the job as his one last shot at redemption. However, as his team starts to excel, his old demons start to confront him.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watk

Genre: Drama, Sport (PG15)

Sisters in Arms

This movie is based on historic events. In a war-torn country in the Middle East, a young Yazidi is kidnapped and sold as sexual slave. She decides to take revenge by joining an international brigade of women who fight with the kurdish resistance. She learns to handle weapons, and discovers the solidarity of those who rebel, and the possibility of punishing their oppressors : fanatics who are terrified of being killed by women.

Starring: Dilan Gwyn, Amira Casar, Darina Al Joundi, Camélia Jordana

Genre: Action (18+)

Come to Daddy

A privileged man-child receives a letter from his father who he hasn’t seen in 30 years. Everything seems normal upon his arrival at the beautiful and remote cabin, but things soon turn strange. He quickly discovers that not only is his dad a jerk, he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with him. Miles away from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons, both real and perceived in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows.

Starring: Stephen Mchattie, Elijah Wood, Garfield Wilson

Genre: Comedy, Thriller (18+)