Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema for a catch-up with friends over an action-filled movie, an empowering film based on true-life events, or an edge-of-your-seat thriller, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

Bloodshot

Ray Garrison, an elite soldier killed in battle, was chosen as part of an experiment to be brought back to life, using advanced technology that gave him super-human strength and an ability to heal quickly. With his new powers, he goes after the man who killed his wife, or, at least, who he believes killed his wife. He soon comes to realise that not everything he learns can be trusted. The true question his: Can he even trust himself?

Starring: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi (PG15)

Misbehaviour

Misbehaviour is based on the extraordinary true story of the 1970 Miss World pageant in London. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show, gathering more than 100 million viewers. Angered by the fact that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. When the show did resume, the results caused an uproar when the first black woman was crowned Miss World.

Starring: Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Genre: Drama, History (18)

I Still Believe

This film is based on the true-life story of Christian musician Jeremy Camp. It chronicles his remarkable journey of love and loss, proving that there is always hope in midst of tragedy, and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.

Starring: Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance (18)

True History of the Kelly Gang

Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Peter Carey, the movie follows Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they flee from authorities during the 1870s.

Starring: George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama (18)

Siberia

Siberia tells the story of an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal begins to collapse, he falls into a relationship with a Russian cafe owner and as their relationship builds, so does the treacherous world of the diamond trade from which he is unable to extricate himself.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Boris Gulyarin, Ashley St. George

Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller (18+)

