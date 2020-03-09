The tribute concert will star singing sensation Belinda Davids…

Are you a bonafide Whitney Houston fan? If the answer is yes, we have some excellent news for you. A spine-tingling Broadway tribute to the late legendary singer is set to take place at Dubai Opera this April.

The tribute concert, named The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids, will run for three days from April 16 to 18. Belinda first soared to viral fame after performing her incredible version of Houston’s iconic ballad I Will Always Love You on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo in 2017.

Tickets for the show at Dubai Opera are available now via Platinumlist, priced from Dhs275. Concert-goers can expect glitz, glamour and a spectacular stage display in what’s sure to be a nostalgia trip to the golden era of the ’80s and ’90s, when Houston’s power songs reigned supreme.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The show has been consistently sold out for the past two years at its home on the Broadway theatre in Manhattan. April will be the second time the Broadway Entertainment Group production has come to Dubai, with the first being in 2013.

In April’s Dubai show, get ready to sing along to some of Whitney Houston’s biggest hits. Soulful ballads include I Have Nothing, One Moment in Time, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, and Run to You. Iconic upbeat tracks to dance along to include I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, Higher Love, and I’m Every Woman.

A quick glance at YouTube videos of Belinda performing some of Whitney Houston’s biggest hits is, admittedly, goosebump-inducing. As well as performing on the Apollo show in 2017, she also won BBC UK’s Even Better Than the Real Thing talent program in the same year.

Don’t forget your hairbrush – you know what we’re talking about…

The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursday April 16 to Saturday April 18, Dhs275. Tel: (04) 440 8888. platinumlist.net

Images: Provided