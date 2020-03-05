From an all-women art show to The Connor Brother’s Pulp Fiction series…

With so many art galleries, exhibits and events in Dubai, it can be hard to decide which one to scope out. We’ve rounded up a list of five must-see art exhibitions taking place this March to add to your to-do list…

1. Women in Art

An all-female art exhibition is taking place at Central Park Towers in DIFC titled “Women in Art” and is showcasing 100 well-known and undiscovered artists living in the UAE. The exhibition is backed by renowned Emirati artist Dr Najat Makki, a member of the Dubai Cultural Council and one of the pioneers in the Emirati contemporary art scene. It runs until Thursday April 16 and you can find it at The Cube in DIFC.

Women in Art, Central Park Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, free, Wed March 4 to Thur April 16. Tel: (800) 27275. facebook.com

2. Opera Gallery Dubai

Opera Gallery Dubai is exhibiting its first ever sculpture exhibition, from March 18 to 31. The artworks have been carefully picked from contemporary artists including Anthony James, Manolo Valdés and Valay Shende, highlighting a broad spectrum of medium and expression. Expect to see sculptures such as the infamous Robert Indiana’s LOVE totems, Amedeo Modigliani’s iconic portraits with mask-like faces and many more.

Opera Gallery Dubai, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Gate Village Building 3, Dubai, from March 18 to 31, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur 10am to midnight, free, Fri 2pm to 9pm and Sat 11am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 323 090. operagallery.com

3. The Fridge in Alserkal Avenue

British artists James Golding and Mike Snelle aka The Connor Brothers are best known for their witty slogans painted over historical pop culture images. From March 25 to April 4, they are bringing down 10 special artworks from their Pulp Fiction series to The Fridge in Alserkal Avenue. How is it special you ask? Well, for the first time, the duo has created works featuring the Arabic language. The 10 exclusive artworks will consist of six oil on canvas pieces, original framed works in English, including two that have been specially created in Arabic, plus two pieces in French.

The Fridge, Unit 5, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, from March 25 to April 4, 2pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 347 7793. thefridgedubai.com

4. Sotheby’s Dubai

Head to Sotheby’s Dubai to catch five rarely seen works of art by leading artists including Jean-Léon Gérôme, Gustav Bauernfeind and Ludwig Deutsch. The pieces of art are only available to view from March 8 to 12, 2020 before they go on sale in London. The selection is coined one of the greatest collections of Orientalist art ever formed and is one you shouldn’t miss.

Sotheby’s Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, behind Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, from March 8 to 12, 9am to 5pm Sun to Thurs. Tel: (04) 435 7436. sothebys.com

5. Capital Club Dubai

Capital Club Dubai is unveiling phase one of its extensive refurbishment with a cool exhibition in association with Sconci Gallery. Expect to see works of art by renowned street artist and muralist Paparazzi, and famous works by Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso. Four original and distinctive Warhol pop art prints of Marilyn Monroe will be in display alongside three limited-edition Picasso prints. In the mood to spend some dirhams for that blank wall in your house? The Picasso prints will be available for you to purchase or you can even choose from Paparazzi’s Solo Exhibition, We Are All Human. Paparazzi is best known for pioneering a street-art revolution in Cyprus, and in his work he attempts to bridge the gap between street art with fine art. To check out this exhibition, email the Capital Club ahead on member.services@capitalclubdubai.com.

Capital Club, 4th floor, Gate Village, Building 3, Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), Dubai, daily, 7am until midnight, March 11 to May 31. Tel:(04) 364 0111.

Images: provided