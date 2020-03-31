Does the mod-Peruvian menu stand up to the trip across town?

We have to hand it to the Dubai restaurant scene. Rather than close completely following the announcement that all restaurants must temporarily shut their doors, many of our beloved eateries have jumped headfirst into the delivery game.

But just how do these fine-dining dishes cope when they’re travelling considerable distances across Dubai?

Well, in the case of Coya’s new #COYAenCasa home-delivery menu, the answer is well. Very well indeed.

For those of you who are already fans of Coya’s modern Peruvian fare, you’ll be delighted to learn that many of the restaurant’s Latin American staples have made it onto the abbreviated menu.

As a bonus, when you order home delivery from Coya Dubai, they’re throwing in a free serve of DIY guacamole, complete with avocado, chopped chilli, diced onion, lime juice and aji amarillo, Peru’s bright-yellow pepper paste.

After we’ve mixed and mashed our guac, we share a selection of appetisers, including trio de maiz (Josper-grilled corn salad, Dhs 54), kale and manchego salad (Dhs54), pollo anticucho (chicken skewers, Dhs50), camarones con quinoa (stir-fried prawns with quinoa, Dhs66), and empanadas de beuy (spiced oxtail pastries, Dhs68).

Main courses feature the outstanding arroz nikkei (flakey Chilean seabass on risotto-style rice with lime and chilli, Dhs186), and the impossibly tender lomo de res beef fillet (Dhs222).

To complete the meal, we share sides of patatas bravas (Dhs36) and chargrilled broccoli (Dhs36), followed by desserts of orange churros with chocolate-caramel sauce (Dhs40), and buttery little alfajores biscuits sandwiching dulce de leche caramel (Dhs22).

Considering the meal has made its way from Jumeirah 2 to our home in JBR, the temperature, quality and presentation of Coya’s home delivery is faultless.

Understandably, some Coya signatures aren’t up to the task, so you’ll have to wait for your next fix of tacos or ceviche until the restaurant reopens.

Until then, fire up the COYA at Home soundtrack and host your own brunch for two or indulgent date night at home.

Coya en Casa delivery from Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2. Tel: +971 (0)4 3169600. coyarestaurant.com/dubai-food-delivery/

Distance travelled: 23kms

Temperature on arrival: Warm, but none of the dishes needed to be piping hot.

Food quality: Exceptional.

Value: Pricey, but you get what you pay for.