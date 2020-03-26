Enjoy deep discounts, bonus dishes and more…

Show your support for the Dubai restaurant scene – and get a fantastic feed – by ordering delivery from local eateries. As a bonus, these Dubai restaurants are all offering sweet delivery deals right now.

Gourmet cafe 1762 in JLT is best known for its vibrant salads and satisfying sourdough flatbreads, covered with fresh burrata, tomatoes and more.

Offer: Buy one sourdough flatbread, get one free (offer applies to Spicy Senorita, Mushroom After and Truffle Trouble flatbreads) on Deliveroo.

1762, JLT. Order via deliveroo.ae

BB

Get your protein fix from DIFC restaurant BB, where signature plates include the wagyu katsu sandwich and a steamed bun filled with braised short rib.

Offer: Get 50 per cent off Deliveroo orders.

BB, DIFC. Order via deliveroo.ae

Bidi Bondi

For Australians hanging out for a taste of home (or just anyone who’s missing a good pub feed), Bidi Bondi is delivering its legendary chicken parmy with chips, pepper steak pies, and juicy burgers.

Offer: Get 20 per cent off when your order via the Bidi Bondi website.

Bidi Bondi, Palm Jumeirah. Order direct at bidibondi.com

Cafe Isan

If you’re a Thai expat craving the flavours of home, then you’re doubly in luck. Not only will you find them at Cafe Isan (som tum salad and tom yum soup, hello), but you’ll also get a special discount. They’re also delivering tasty Thai meal kits, if you want to get hands-on.

Offer: Thai expats get 25 per cent off; Face Card holders can also enjoy 20 per cent off.

Cafe Isan, JLT. Order: order.chatfood.io/cafe-isan

Comptoir 102

Healthy eatery Comptoir 102 is doing its bit to improve the wellbeing of Dubai residents with its wholesome menu of superfood dishes, nourishing salads, and immunity-boosting Bam shots made from turmeric, ginger, lemon and pepper.

Offer: Get a free Bam shot with every drive-thru or delivery order.

Comptoir 102, Jumeirah 1. Order via deliveroo.ae

Coya Dubai

We may not be brunching, but we can still indulge in Coya’s Latin American menu with Coya 2 U. The new delivery service is available anywhere in Dubai, and includes Coya signatures such as such as tamarind-glazed lamb ribs; Chilean sea bass with rice, lime and chilli; and orange churros for dessert.

Offer: Get a free Peruvian vitamin boost made from purple corn, ginger, spices and honey with each order.

Coya Dubai, Jumeirah 2. Email reservations@coyarestaurant.ae. Tel: (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.com

Demons & Angels

Craving something a bit naughty, but also very conscious of the fact you haven’t left the house for days? Demons & Angels offers virtuous versions of your favourite cheat foods, such as pizzas on a cauliflower base, or plant-based burgers in gluten-free cauliflower buns.

Offer: order Dhs18 pizzas and burgers from the Downton branch on Deliveroo, or enjoy 30 per cent off Deliveroo orders for Dubai Marina and Motor City venues.

Demons & Angels, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Motor City. Order: deliveroo.ae

Little Hut

We’ve come across some bargains while compiling this round-up, but nothing comes close to the deal being offered by the Little Hut. The no-frills Chinese-Indian eateries in Karama, Qusais and Sharjah will deliver lunch and dinners for a month, designed for everyone who’s suddenly found themselves working from home.

Offer: Lunch and dinner delivered daily, for Dhs300 a month.

The Little Hut, Karama, Qusais and Sharjah. To order, tel or WhatsApp +971 (0)50 3567877.

The Little Katsu Shop

As the name suggests, this brand-spanking eatery from the BB team specialises in Japanese-style katsu sandos. Think: thick-cut brioche sandwiching golden crumbed chicken breast, beef tenderloin, or a slab of camembert.

Offer: Get a chicken katsu combo or chicken and cheese katsu combo, with fries and a drink, for just Dhs18 on Deliveroo.

The Little Katsu Shop, DIFC. Order via deliveroo.ae

London Dairy Cafe

London Dairy Cafe has just launched two new delivery deals. The Power Breakfast comes with a regular coffee or juice, and the Power Lunch includes a selected main, soup of the day and regular coffee.

Offer: Power Breakfast, Dhs45 (available from DIFC, La Mer, Aspin (SZR), Springs Souk and Mira Town, 8am to midday); Power Lunch, Dhs70 (from DIFC, La Mer, Aspin (SZR) and Business Central, midday to 6pm).

London Dairy Cafe. Order: deliveroo.ae or ubereats.com/ae.

Man’oushe Street

Load up on Lebanese baked goods from Man’oushe Street, including cheesy manakeesh flatbreads, wraps loaded with shawarma or falafel, and desserts with a Middle Eastern accent, such as cinnamon cheese pie or date tiramisu.

Offer: Get 20 per cent back when you order direct, plus earn 10 per cent cashback for your next order

Man’oushe Street, various locations around Dubai. Order at manoushestreet.com

McGettigan’s

Not only is McGettigan’s bringing Friday brunch to you, it’s bringing the family roast, too. Featuring a traditional roast rib eye of beef with all the trimmings, it’s the next best thing to a Sunday lunch at mum’s house.

Offer: Live Brunch, Dhs89 per person, or Dhs149 for two; Family Dinner Special, Dhs199 for two adults and two children.

McGettigan’s, JLT. Order on deliveroo.ae

Mezza House

For authentic Levantine cuisine, order creamy dips, traditional kibbeh, hot mezza dishes, and tender meats straight off the grill.

Offer: Get 50 per cent off your first order on the Mezza House website.

Mezza House, Downtown Dubai. Order on mezzahouse.com

Mmmbox

Can’t decide between sushi, dim sum or a curry? Mmmbox has all of your cravings covered, with a crowd-pleasing menu of Japanese, Chinese and Indian favourites. They’ve also got more offers than you can shake a stick at.

Offers: 50% off (up to to Dhs20), Thur to Sat, 3pm to 7pm; Buy 2 single boxes and get 1 free on Sundays; or a flat 15 per cent off, any day

Mmmbox, delivering across Dubai. Order online at mmmbox.ae

NeNe Chicken

One of Korea’s tastiest exports, NeNe is the home of seriously addictive Korean fried chicken. Order it plain, bulgogi style, spicy, freaking hot, or covered in a fine dusting of cheese.

Offer: Get 20 per cent off your delivery for phone orders (minimum order Dhs50).

NeNe Chicken, Mall of the Emirates. Order: Tel: (04) 3933505. Menu: nenechickenme.com

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

Is there anything more comforting than an old-fashioned roast? Enter Nightjar’s ‘whole chicken survival pack’ for two, including a roast chicken, fried potatoes, gravy, slaw and brownies.

Offer: Order via Deliveroo for 10 per cent off the menu.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. Order via deliveroo.ae

Reform Social & Grill

Not only is Reform Social offering a dedicated drive-thru service, it’s also offering deep savings on its classic British menu when you order directly. We’re talking full English breakfasts, roast dinners, shepherd’s pie, and battered cod.

Offer: Place an order over the phone and get 30 per cent off.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. Order over the phone on (04) 4542638. reformsocialgrill.ae

SMK Smoked Meat Kitchen

Like your barbecue low and slow? SMK Smoked Meat Kitchen serves slow-cooked brisket, ribs and pulled chicken, with classic Southern American sides.

Offer: Get a free smoked fried chicken bun and 30 per cent off your first three online orders.

SMK Smoked Meat Kitchen, Marina Mall and Dar Wasl Mall. Order via chatfood.io.

Ultra Brasserie

After something that’s equal parts nutritious and delicious? Tuck into a vegan Beyond Burger, organic quinoa and prawn salad, or vegetarian Buddha bowl from this balanced eatery.

Offer: Get 30 per cent off phone orders.

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai Marina. Order over the phone on (04) 2775644. ultra.ae

Vietnamese Foodies

We’re big fans of the clean, bright flavours at Vietnamese Foodies. Don’t miss the aromatic beef pho or the vegan rice paper rolls filled with sweet potato, eggplant and zucchini.

Offer: Get 20 per cent off when you order direct via the website.

Vietnamese Foodies, JLT and Downtown Dubai. Order direct at vietnamesefoodies.com

Wagamama

Wagamama is offering a range of delivery deals, including meals for two or four on Deliveroo, discounts from Dhs 15 fo Dhs40 on Talabat, and buy one get one free on Uber Eats.

Offer: Buy one get one free on selected mains on Uber Eats.

Wagamama, various locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. wagamama.ae

Zafran Indian Bistro

Spiced kebabs, rich curries, and fragrant rice dishes are the hallmarks of this polished Indian bistro. For a satisfying lunchtime feast, order the all-new Zafran Tiffin Box (Dhs39, daily, midday to 4pm), including chicken curry, dal tadka, aloo jeera, rice, kachumber, roti and raita. Or feed your whole tribe with the Zafran Family Meal (Dhs269, daily, 11am to midnight), featuring a kebab platter, two curries, dal, biryani, bread, raita and four soft drinks.

Offer: Get 20 per cent off your first online order. Also, buy four Zafran Tiffin Boxes and only pay for three.

Zafran, Dubai Marina and Mirdif. Order at zafranrestaurants.com

Zaroob

Fresh, vibrant and full of flavour, Zaroob brings Levantine street food to your living room. Order manakeesh wraps, shish tawouk sandwiches, or platters of loaded hummus.

Offer: Get 30 per cent off your first online order, plus 20 per cent in reward points

Zaroob, various locations around Dubai. Order online at zaroob.com

