Are you missing a taste of Dubai’s fine-dining restaurants? Well now you don’t have to, they will come to you. Whilst you can’t physically go to your favourite posh venues, you can now enjoy dishes from their top-notch menus from the comfort of your own home.

These are the fine-dining Dubai restaurants that now offer home delivery.

Zuma

Lavish Japanese eatery Zuma has launched a daily home delivery service offering all of your favourite dishes at home. Place your order directly with the restaurant to enjoy delivery between 12pm and 11pm each day. There’s a minimum order of Dhs500.

Zuma Dubai, order direct via: (050) 152 2878, (052) 353 5591, (050) 902 2878. @zumadubai

Tashas

South African fine dining cafe tashas has started a delivery service to bring you your favourite meals at home. You can order now via Deliveroo, and enjoy dishes such as Texas salad, chicken vol-au-vent or the Savva’s chicken pasta without leaving the house. All four of the cafes branches are available to order from, to maximise the delivery area covered.

Tashas, available on Deliveroo now. @tashascafe

LPM

DIFC-based French restaurant LPM has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer home delivery on its extensive menu of tasty dishes. The restaurant is due to go live on Deliveroo this week.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, coming to Deliveroo soon. @lpmdubai

Coya

Craving some delicious Peruvian dishes? No problem. Coya Dubai is now offering delivery in addition to its takeaway service. If its Coya’s signature fresh guacamole you’re after, every order comes with a DIY kit so you can make your own guac at home. To place an order all you need to do is email reservations@coyarestaurant.ae or call 04 316 9600.

Coya Dubai, order direct for delivery. @coyadubai

Burger and Lobster

Get your fix of burgers.. and lobsters, from home with Burger & Lobster and Deliveroo. The restaurant has recently partnered with the delivery app to bring you fresh meaty eats straight to your door. Whether you’re after a tasty lobster roll, or a juicy gourmet patty, you can enjoy the perfect dish from home.

Burger & Lobster, available on Deliveroo. @burgerandlobsterdubai

Four Seasons

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is offering a selection of its best dishes, from across its range of restaurants, available for home delivery. You can order through Zomato, Talabat or Uber Eats, and enjoy from a range of fine-dining dishes spearheaded by executive chef Gilles Arzur.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, order through Zomato, Talabat or Uber Eats. @fsdubai

L’Occitane Cafe

Provençal cafe, L’Occitane, has launched home delivery service through Deliveroo, Zomato and Careem Now. Enjoy a range of their immune-boosting dishes from healthy salads, to comforting mains and naughty-but-nice desserts.

L’Occitane Cafe, available on Deliveroo, Zomato and Careem Now. @loccitanecafe

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Available on Deliveroo and UberEats, Il Borro will take you on a culinary journey through Tuscany with their home delivery. The menu features items such as the restaurant’s signature bistecca alla Fiorentina and even the traditional tiramisu is available. Service is available starting from noon to 10.30pm.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, available on Deliveroo and UberEats. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Nobu

The LA haunt of Nobu has long been popular with the rich and famous and our very own branch at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm is no different. Enjoy sophisticated Japanese-Peruvian dishes like Nobu’s signature black miso cod, premium lobster tacos and world-class sushi and sashimi at home. Plus, you’ll receive 30 per cent off the bill when ordering delivery for the Palm Jumeirah.

Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, available on Zomato. Atlantis.com

Ronda Locatelli

For those days when nothing but hearty, carby Italian goodness will do, top Italian restaurant Ronda Locatelli will tick all of the boxes. Their Zomato delivery menu includes seven signature pizzas and five vegan pizzas, with prices starting from Dhs75. You’ll get 30 per cent off if you live on the Palm too. on Zomato.

Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm, available on Zomato. Atlantis.com

Mythos Kouzina & Grill

Mythos Kouzina & Grill are now offering up home cooked Mediterranean favourites on Deliveroo such as charcoal grilled lambchops, greek fries, chicken souvlaki skewers and more. Don’t forget about dessert before checking out.

Mythos Kouzina & Grill, available on Deliveroo, @mythosdubai/

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

If you love the TV show, you’ve probably already visited Gordon Ramsay’s fiery restaurant at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. If you haven’t, well good news, because a selection of the chef’s world class signature dishes are now available on Deliveroo. For starters, you will be able to tuck into shrimp avocado cocktail and caesars salad and more, before being spoilt for mains with items ranging from flank steak, wild mushroom pizza and crispy skin salmon. Classic sides can also be ordered such as sweet potato fries and truffle green beans.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, available on Deliveroo, @caesarsbluewatersdubai

NIDO Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Dubai’s newest Spanish tapas restaurant and bar is now delivering a variety of items to your doorstep including a range of hot and cold tapas, chef’s specials, empanadas, croquettas, brochetas and more. Need a refreshing glass of mocktail to pair with your meal? NIDO has four options for you to choose from.

NIDO Tapas Bar and Restaurant, available on Deliveroo and Zomato, @NidoDXB

Moe’s on the Fifth

Next door NIDO neighbour, Moe’s on the Fifth is also delivering delicious European cuisine right to your homes. Craving Moe’s famous Mustard chicken? Good news, because its on the delivery menu as is a range of other dishes including hot and cold appetizers and a list of main courses.

Moe’s on the Fifth, available on Deliveroo and Zomato, @moesonthe5th

Avli by tashas

The restaurant has recently starting doing deliveries so you can enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean at home. They have two set menus (different prices) available that serve dishes for two people. The menu is available on their Instagram post here. Here’s how it works? After you decide which menu you want, you need to Whatsapp your selection to the Avli team on this number 058 583 3571, time of delivery and your address. You need to place your orders at 4pm the day before so the chefs can prepare your delicious meal in time. Delivery will take place only from 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm.

Avli by tashas, to order Whatsapp the Avli team on 058 583 3571, @avlibytashas

