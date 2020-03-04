Schools close across the UAE, as health concerns continue to mount…

In the latest attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Ministry of Education has announced that all schools and universities in the UAE will be closed for four weeks, from Sunday March 8.

All schools & universities in the UAE will be closed for 4 weeks starting Sunday March 8. Facilities will be deep cleaned during this time. pic.twitter.com/Y6kkD74sZe — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 3, 2020

The move on Tuesday night follows the closure of nurseries from last Sunday, and effectively brings forward the spring break, which was due to commence on March 29.

During this time, the schools, universities and nurseries will be thoroughly sterilised.

For the final two weeks of the closure, from March 22 to April 5, government schools will conduct distance learning via the ‘Learn From Afar’ programme, with the ministry encouraging private schools to follow suit.

Public MoE schools will start distance learning initiatives in the last two weeks of the holidays. Private schools are encouraged to share their distance learning plans with parents & students. pic.twitter.com/Qk5uqHoazv — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 3, 2020

On its Twitter account, the ministry says: “This decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of students and the wider community at schools and universities.”

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has confirmed the closure of private schools in the UAE, retweeting the ministry’s messages this morning (along with a signature side order of wit).

It’s confirmed. Btw, you should have higher aspirations in life than what your Twitter handle suggests. — KHDA (@KHDA) March 4, 2020

This week has seen the cancellation or postponement of a number of high-profile events across the UAE, including Ultra Abu Dhabi, which was due to take place March 5 to 6; Taste of Dubai, which has been postponed until December; Club Social Abu Dhabi, which has been postponed indefinitely; Russ at Coca-Cola Arena, which has been postponed until November 27; the Dubai International Boat Show, now scheduled for November 2020; Dubai Lynx, which will be rescheduled for September 2020, and DJ Mag Conference, which has been cancelled.