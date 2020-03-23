Please stay indoors, and keep your social contacts to a minimum…

Overnight, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority made their strongest plea yet regarding Covid-19, asking all citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE to remain in their homes.

You can, however, venture out groceries and medicines, to perform essential jobs, and in case of emergency.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the measures have been brought in to ensure everyone is “primarily limiting social contacts and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and wellbeing.”

“The public are also urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle. They are also advised not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure public health and safety,” added the statement.

Details regarding the use of public transport, taxis and other forms of transport will be issued later today.

If you do need to leave your home for any reason, be sure to practice safe social distancing, and wash well when you return home.

The statement on WAM also notes that: “The two authorities also urged everyone not to visit hospitals except for critical or emergency cases and to use face masks.”

As lockdowns come into effect around the globe, it’s more important than ever to head the advice of the local authorities. WAM concludes: “The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.”

So, now’s the time to bunker down with friends and family, be kind to one another, and stay safe.