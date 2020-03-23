McGettigan’s Live Brunch keeps a respectable distance…

Starting this Friday March 27, McGettigan’s JLT is launching a Dhs89 brunch that can be delivered direct to your door.

How exactly does this party get started? From midday on Friday you’ll be able to make your brunch order through Deliveroo, either online or via the app.

It’s Dhs89 for one person, or Dhs149 for two if you’re bunking with an isolation buddy. You’ll each get a two-course meal and cocktail mixer.

On the menu you’ll find starters including McGettigan’s popular buffalo chicken wings, nachos, arancini and some other yummy, more virtuous stuff.

Mains involve dishes such as cod and chips, fettuccine, spag bol, grilled chicken and a big ol’ burger.

Depending on your will power, you can either choose one starter and one main, or one main and the caramel sauce-topped sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

What’s a brunch without music, you ask? Well, the entertainment element of brunching is supplied courtesy of three hours of live music from house band Oh! Starting at 1.30pm, you’ll be able to steam the band via Facebook Live and IGTV.

If they’re taking requests through the social media platforms, we’re getting in early with Don’t Stand So Close To Me by The Police.

You’ll even be able to keep the after-party going with the Irish Pub’s own brunch Spotify playlist. And for this very first edition of the Live Brunch, McGettigan’s will also be throwing in some free inflatables.

If you want to get in on the order-in shenanigans but live outside the JLT catchment area for Deliveroo, you’ll still be able to place an order over the phone on 04 3560 570 and collect it from Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster J.

There are a few unique benefits to isolated brunching as far as we can see:

Nobody will see you put your back out dancing to Beyonce’s Single Ladies

Literally zero chance of accidentally getting in somebody else’s Uber

It’s way more cost-effective

You can finally live-out that long-held dream of brunching with your cat… although we can pretty much guarantee your cat will not care for it

McGettigan’s Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster J, Dubai, Fridays from midday. Tel: (04) 3560560 to order and collect or request delivery through deliveroo.ae if you’re in the JLT catchment area