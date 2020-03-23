Only drive thru, food delivery and food transportation services are allowed…

Dubai Municipality has today announced that all restaurants cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and all establishments offering food services in shopping malls and all locations in Dubai should halt services from Monday March 23 for two weeks.

A circular to all Dubai hotels stated that the only exception is for restaurants and cafes in hotels and hotel apartments, who can continue to serve their in-house guests. Only drive thru, food delivery and food transportation services are allowed during this time.

Food delivery outlets have been given a number of strict regulations to adhere by, the circular said, including disinfecting the food delivery bag and touchable areas of the vehicle frequently, and stop working immediately if there are any flu-like symptoms.

Drivers must also maintain sufficient distance from individuals, avoid shaking hands and stay away from crowded areas. Disposable gloves should be used when handling cash or POS card payment devices.

All hotels must immediately adhere to the procedures set by Dubai Municipality, including only providing food and beverages to overnight guests, and ensuring delivery orders comply with the above rules.

The news comes after the UAE government closed all the malls in the country, with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies. The government has put out a strong advisory, urging people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

The situation will be reviewed again in two weeks time, and it may be the case that the suspension becomes extended for a longer period of time, if the UAE government deems necessary.

Image: Unsplash