There are plenty of ways to have a sweet Easter…

Let’s be honest, there’s a good chance we won’t be spending Easter with the family this year, but those celebrating can still make sure it’s a sweet one.

Ferns N Petals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferns N Petals UAE (@fernsnpetalsuae) on Apr 6, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

You’ll need to make your orders 24-hours in advance for delivery to Abu Dhabi, but it’s well worth it. This store has a range of traditional Easter delicacies, including chocolate eggs, hampers, chocolate bunnies and mixed assortment boxes. Some of the eggs are so architecturally impressive they’d fit straight into the capital’s skyline. The online store also offers flowers and other gifts —making it an ideal one-stop shop for putting an Easter smile on a loved one’s face.

fnp.ae

See’s Candies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by See’s Candies UAE 🇦🇪 (@seescandies.ae) on Apr 2, 2020 at 4:04am PDT

These American candy specialists know that a pandemic should never separate people from chocolate. You can order a range of classic selection boxes, chocolate truffles, peanut brittle, butterscotch lollypops, gold coins, assorted nuts, chocolate teddy bears and more. You can even send these huge gift baskets to sweet-toothed friends and family.

Free deliveries on orders over Dhs350, all other orders Dhs30, available across Abu Dhabi. Tel or WhatsApp: (02) 6280980.

Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teuscher Abu Dhabi (@teuscherauh) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:30am PST

This luxury chocolatier serves up classic European treats all year round, and they’ve got some very special creations that are perfect for big occasions. You can create ‘pic-n-mix’ boxes from their selection of individual chocolates, there are cheesecakes and pastries and ice cream, and it’s all easily ordered on Deliveroo.

deliveroo.ae

Ice Labe Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Lab آيس لاب (@icelabuae) on Apr 3, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

Artistic crepes, Nutella pancakes, massive freakshakes, lotus waffles, chocolate chapatis and fudge cake — are just some of the reasons we’re dribbling into the keyboard right now. These beautifully prepared desserts make for a perfect Easter feast and are almost too handsome to eat… Almost.

You can order on Talabat, Zomato, Uber Eats, Deliveroo or over by phone on (04) 2620880

Give a gift certificate

Or why not pour a little sugar on someone’s life with a digital gift card? Audible allows you to gift monthly subscriptions or specific individual books. And we think audiobooks make for a pretty appropriate gift this particular Easter.

audible.com

The End

Images: Instagram