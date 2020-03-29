We’ve rounded up the best food delivery deals in the capital…

Just because you can’t go out to your favourite restaurant, doesn’t mean you have to do without, as many of Abu Dhabi’s best eats, treats and feasts are still available on delivery — now with added tasty offers.

NKD Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NKD Pizza 🍕 (@nkdpizza) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:12am PST

NKD is offering 25 per cent off its entire range of gourmet pizzas on Deliveroo. The slice is always right with choices such as asado beef, omnivore, pesto party and the superfood sprinkled superbiotic. And with vegan and gluten-dodging options on NKD’s genuinely amazing cauliflower bases, it’s a pizza restaurant that takes some topping.

NKD, various locations, midday to 11.35pm, 25% of the full menu, deliveroo.ae

Coya

Enjoy a culinary carnival in the kitchen with Coya’s new Coya2U contactless delivery service, which brings its epic Latin menu direct to your home. Any day can be Mardi Gras with dishes like cazuela arroz nikkei (Chilean sea bass, rice, lime and chilli), pollo a la parilla (corn-fed baby chicken, aji panca, coriander) and everyone’s favourite orange-flavoured dough sticks, churros de naranja. Deliveries come with a free immune-boosting shot of chicha morada, which includes purple corn, pineapple, orange, spices, ginger honey, fresh passion fruit seeds, and lime juice. Post your efforts with their homemade-guac kits on your Instagram account, and tag Coya for a chance to win prizes.

Full menu available on Instagram @coyaabudhabi, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, free chicha morada, order on (02) 3067000.

Serves Daily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKE MORE OF MEAL TIME (@serves.uae) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:28pm PST

This delivery service was conceived by a group of Abu Dhabi dads looking to spread love across the city via homestyle meals. Crowd-pleasers include the fish pie, steak pie and cottage pie, plus other classic dad dishes such as pasta and meatballs, Thai green curry, chicken chasseur and lamb tagine. The meals are delivered in ceramic dishes and all you need to do is put them in the oven. Dad jokes not included.

Order via the app (link on website). Sun to Thur, Menu available at servesdaily.ae,

Wagamama

Join the umami army with tasty Japanese cuisine from Wagamama. Enjoy a range of special offers across various food ordering apps, but the UberEats deal really caught our eye. There’s ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ on select main courses, including chicken katsu curry, chicken and prawn yaki soba, cha han donburi, beef donburi and yasai pad thai. Now that’s an offer ‘udon’ get every day.

Until March 31, two-for one, order at ubereats.com

Poke Poke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poke Poke ® (@pokepokeuae) on Mar 6, 2020 at 7:33am PST

There’s 25 per cent off everything at this purveyor of poke. For those who haven’t discovered the wonder of poke bowls, they’re healthy Polynesian dishes that combine medleys of vegetables, fruits, fish and citrus-based dressings. This restaurant provides classic poke combinations as well as options with a regional twist.

World Trade Centre, Midday to 11pm day, 25 per cent off all dishes, deliveroo.ae

Barbeque Nation

Staying home got you hankering for the grill squad? This restaurant is delivering 30 per cent off grilled Indian delights through Zomato. Invite Barbeque Nation to fire up the tandoor, because self-isolation is much more fun with mixed grills and spicy marinades. There’s plenty of choice for both meat fans and vegetarians, as well as some bargain combos for those in search of a fuller feed.

Al Wahada, 30% of all food items, midday to 11.30pm, zomato.com