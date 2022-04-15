Get Easter sweets delivered right to your door…

From salted caramel hot cross buns to Belgian chocolate eggs, we’ve rounded up Dubai’s best Easter treats, available for delivery in time for the weekend.

SugarMoo

SugarMoo has launched a range of Easter-themed treats, available for delivery, and there’s lots to choose from. If you’re hosting an Easter gathering at home, order the Tree Stump Bunny Cake (Dhs250) as the star of your dessert table show. There’s smaller sweet treats too, including two rice krispy nests (Dhs50) a set of four Easter truffles for Dhs40, four Easter blondies for Dhs115 or a trio of red velvet cakesicles, priced at Dhs100. Some items are available for same-day delivery, while others require 24 hours’ notice.

Visit: sugarmoo.com/en/easter.

Rise & Dawn

When it comes to hot cross buns, are you a fruit-and-spice purist, or a go-all-out fan of the chocolate variety? Whichever way you swing, Rise & Dawn from the EatX team has you covered. They’re Dhs20 each, or Dhs100 for six, and can be ordered between April 15 and 18. Classic fruit buns cost Dhs20 each, or Dhs100 for six, while the choc versions are Dhs10 ech or Dhs40 for six. Order before 5pm for next-day delivery.

Order online at riseanddawnbakehouse.com

Marks & Spencer Food

The nMarks & Spencer Food app is a one-stop shop for Easter indulgence. There’s an impressive range of eggs and boxed chocolates, hot cross buns in flavours such as chocolate, apple or salted caramel, and shoulders of lamb for your Sunday roast. Minimum spend is Dhs150, with free next-day delivery.

Download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

Sugargram

Spread the love this Easter by sending your friends a box of mini cupcakes from Sugargram. Available in cheekily named flavours including Oreona Grande, Fudge Judy and Basic Becky, these bite-sized delights cost DhsDhs135 for a box of 25 mini-treats.

Order on Chatfood or Deliveroo.

Brownie Point

Brownie Point has launched a range of mini Easter egg cheesecakes, freshly baked everyday in all store locations including Karama, Barsha, Al Rigga, Al Nahda and Al Quoz. The trio of cheesecakes are each topped with a coloured chocolate egg, and come in sets of three.

Visit: @browniepointuae or WhatsApp (058) 101 1440 to order.

LDC Kitchen

You can’t celebrate Easter without devouring at least half a dozen hot cross buns – and LDC is delivering the goods, with freshly baked buns available for a limited time. The hot cross buns cost Dhs12 each, and can be enhanced with an indulgent scoop of vanilla ice cream, clotted cream or coconut cream for Dhs7 – Dhs10.

Order via Talabat or Deliveroo

Mister Baker

Gourmet bakery Mister Baker has a whole collection of extravant Easter cakes to snap up this Easter weekend. Standouts include the bunny and macaroons cake (Dhs157.50), chicks in the nest cake (Dhs268) and the Easter bunny cake (Dhs399) – and all designs can be created with your choice of sponge and filling. You can also snap up a box of Easter cupcakes for Dhs105. Most custom designed cakes need 12-24 hours for delivery.

Visit: misterbaker.com.