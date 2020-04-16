This is one recipe everyone should have in their repertoire…

Make a quick mushroom risotto recipe using this shortcut method from Dubai chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price.

Button mushroom risotto

250g arborio rice

50ml olive oil

250g button mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp salt

600ml vegetable stock (make 1 litre so you have extra)

Light olive oil

125g butter, diced

1 tsp salt

50g parmesan cheese, grated

Truffle oil (optional) and chopped chives, to serve

Vegetable stock

1 onion

1 carrot

1⁄2 leek

1⁄2 fennel bulb

1⁄2 garlic bulb

1 stick of celery

Water to cover

5 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

Any soft herb leaves and stalks

Method

To make the vegetable stock, cut the vegetables into similar sizes, around 3cm. Place the vegetables and garlic in a deep saucepan and cover with the water. Bring up to the boil and then turn down to a simmer, add all herbs and infuse for 5 minutes. Turn off and leave to infuse until ready to use.

Blanch the arborio rice in boiling water for 7 minutes. Drain, then spread onto a plate to cool.

To prepare the mushrooms, add 50ml olive oil to a pan. When lightly smoking, add the mushrooms and salt. Sweat until they soften, then transfer to a chopping board and coarsely chop.

To make the risotto, warm some light olive oil in a pan. Return the chopped mushrooms to the pan and sauté until they begin to colour. Add the cooled rice, then stir to mix mushrooms and coat in the oil. Just before the rice sticks to the bottom of the pan, add enough stock to loosen everything up, but not too much as you can always add a little as you go if it’s a bit too sticky. After around 4 minutes, add the parmesan and butter, check the seasoning, add salt if required and stir to emulsify.

Add a drop of truffle oil if you have it and then finish with a little black pepper and freshly chopped chives.