The hours of Dubai’s National Sterilisation programme have been reduced, and will now take place from 10pm to 6am every day, in light of the holy month of Ramadan.

The update was announced on April 23 by Emirates News Agency. It also stated that, during Ramadan, food shops and pharmacies may remain open 24 hours, per day.

Authorities urged UAE residents to still only leave their homes for essentials such as groceries and medicine.

It’s not yet clear whether the permit structure will stay in place during this time, but we will be sure to update you when we know more.

As with before, anyone who leaves their place of residence must comply with social distancing and hygiene protocols put in place by the Government, including wearing face masks.

Shops that can remain open from 6am to 10pm include bakeries, butchers, coffee and tea houses, and chocolate, sweet and nuts sellers. Shops must not exceed capacity of more than 30 per cent of customers at any one time.

In Emirates News Agency’s statement, Dubai residents were called upon ‘to fully comply with this decision within the specified time period, which envisages the interests of the country, citizens, residents, visitors and community safety’.

A circular issued on April 22, outlined that gatherings of 10 people or less, of immediate friends and family, were permitted to meet to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan as long as they keep 2 metres apart and did not hug or shake hands.

