Palm Jumeirah residents are in for a treat…

The #stayhome dining highs just keep coming in Dubai, with the news that Nobu will now be home-delivering its mod Japanese-Peruvian menu.

The award-winning restaurant at Atlantis, the Palm is renowned for its cutting-edge menu from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, which artfully blends Japanese technique with Latin American ingredients.

Standouts from the Michelin-starred menu include the iconic black cod with miso, ultra-luxe lobster wasabi tacos, and some of Dubai’s finest sushi and sashimi.

And while the Nobu experience was previously only available in the restaurant, it can now come straight to your door, thanks to a new partnership with Zomato.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobu Dubai (@nobudubai) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

As an added bonus, you’ll get 25 per cent off the total bill when you order Nobu home delivery.

Also from Atlantis, the Palm, Ronda Locatelli is delivering its authentic Italian pizzas.

Chef Giorgio Locatelli takes his pizza making very seriously. To make his thin-crust wonders, the Michelin-starred chef flies each ingredient in from Italy to Dubai, including the water used to make the pizza bases.

The Ronda Locatelli home-delivery menu on Zomato offers seven classic pizzas and five vegan options, including a vegan margherita and vegan quattro formaggi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Locatelli Dubai (@rondalocatellidubai) on Apr 1, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

As a sweetener, Ronda Locatelli is also taking 25 per cent off the bill for home delivery.

Before you jump onto Zomato to place your order for Nobu or Ronda Locatelli, it’s worth noting that home delivery is only available to residents of Palm Jumeirah. And yep, we’re now considering a move there, too.

Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/nobu. Delivery daily, 6pm to 10pm, zomato.com. Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/ronda-locatelli. Delivery daily, 6pm to 10pm, zomato.com.