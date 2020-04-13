It’s already being described as ‘this generation’s Live-Aid’…

This Sunday (UAE time), April 19 2020, some of Music’s biggest names will unite for One World: Together At Home.

It’s an event cooked up by the uniquely creative mind of Lady Gaga, in association with Global Citizen, an anti-poverty organisation.

And she’s picked an all-star team of musicians, comedians and speakers (as well as, bizarrely, David Beckham) to perform in the concert that aims to raise awareness for Covid-19 preventative practices and celebrate the efforts of health workers across the world.

The growing list of headliners will include socially-distanced performances from Elton John, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Maluma, John Legend, Billie Joe Armstrong, Andrea Bocelli, Eddie Vedder, Idris Elba, Kacey Musgraves, Burna Boy, Chris Martin and presumably, Gaga herself.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon have also signed up to take-on hosting duties.

Granted, it is a pretty eclectic mix, but also exactly the type of line-up you’d get putting many people’s Spotify library on shuffle.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

The concert kicks off at 4am on Sunday UAE time, and will be broadcast on US TV. A companion service will also be available on multiple streaming platforms including Facebook, and YouTube — although the mechanics of how this will differ from the TV broadcast are yet to be unveiled on the concert’s website.