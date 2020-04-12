Performing arts, comedy and music – there’s something for everyone…

Caught up on Dubai’s top 10 films on Netflix, and have worked your way through our list of the best 50 films to stream in the UAE? Well, here’s another amazing way to fill your evenings this April.

BookMyShow, the global out-of-home entertainment company, is bringing live entertainment right to your living room with ‘Live From HQ, including a schedule of UAE-based artists throughout April.

The best news is that the performances are absolutely free to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow UAE (@bookmyshow_uae) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:11pm PDT

The new UAE series will be in collaboration with Big Bad Wolf and local companies in the UAE including The Junction, who will be going live on Instagram from today (April 12) to Thursday April 16.

The entertainment by The Junction falls into three categories: performing arts, comedy and music, and performances will take place in a range languages, including English, French, Arabic, Hindi and Marathi.

You will be able to catch headline local performers such as Malavika Varadan, Gaggan Mudgal and Hansraj.

The following week, from April 19 to April 21, fill your homes with laughter by watching the comedic antics of Comic on Nights, a UAE-based comedy and entertainment agency.

Hosted by Adnan, Alfaaz and Karan Bhatia, the show will feature performances from comedians from around the globe including Emirati stand-up comedian Abz Ali, Egyptian MC and comedian Momos, Russian comedian Victoria Blinova, restaurateur Suneel Bhambhani and more.

The performances will take place in English and Hindi and you need to be 18 and above to watch the content.

The final week in the series will feature five local musicians who have been shortlisted by the BookMyShow’s in-house team. The schedule will be up on the BookMyShow website closer to the date.

Interested? You can find this week’s schedule of events here.

Here’s what you need to do to catch the virtual action.

Once you’ve come across a show you want to catch, just click on the ‘Register’ button at the top.

You will then be asked to fill in your name, telephone number and email address.

Agree to the terms and conditions and proceed. You should get a notification saying thanking you for registering.

Two hours before the show, you will receive a link to stream the show for free.

All of the shows take place live on Insta, with the talent performing live from the safety of their own homes.

ae.bookmyshow.com/dubai

Images: provided