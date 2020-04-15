From 360-degree virtual tours to a photography competition and more…

Located in the cultural capital of the Arab world — Maraya Art Centre in Sharjah has just unveiled its immersive online programme and there’s something for everyone.

From 360-degree virtual tours, to videos and even a photography competition where you can win cool prizes, the art centre has worked alongside partners of its current exhibition, the British Council and Ffotogallery to release a range of public online programmes in order to encourage digital participation by the community.

Here are the details

360 Degree Virtual Tours

Sit back and enjoy the art centre’s current exhibitions “Rearranging the Riddle. New Works by Shaikha Al Mazrou” as well as “The Place I Call Home” at your own pace with their new 360 degree virtual tours. You will be able to navigate yourself within the gallery space while having a closer look at the artworks. Captions and art work descriptions are also available in both Arabic and English.

Check it out here

Exhibition videos and artists portraits

If you want a deeper understanding about the two current exhibitions, Maraya Art Centre has released videos to give viewers a deeper understanding of the exhibitions. Loved the works from “The Place I Call Home” virtual exhibition? You can get to know more about four photographers from the exhibition namely Ammar Al Attar, Ben Soedira, Gillian Robertson and Richard Allenby-Pratt, through recorded interviews where you will get to learn more about them, their practice and more.

Check it out here

Online workshops

Have a flair for the written word? Maraya Art Centre is initiating a cool online workshop which will see a group of volunteers banding together to compile Wikipedia pages dedicated to women artists in the UAE (both local and long-term residents). The pages will be dedicated to those who are underrepresented with an aim to improve not only their representation in the region, but the representation of all women artists and practitioners on Wikipedia. What an amazing idea!

Interested participants are asked to email info@maraya.ae

Photography competition

If you’ve been inspired by the “The Place I Call Home”, Maraya Art Centre even has a photography competition you can take part in. Held during a time when we are asked to stay at home, the competition calls for participants to re-evaluate the meaning of home, both near and far, through their own photographs.

Use the hashtag #TPICH_UAE on Instagram on your posts to stand a chance to win a camera, a digital photo frame or a photo book. The competition runs until May 31, 2020.

Head here for more information.

maraya.ae

Images: provided/unsplash