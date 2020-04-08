You don’t need a plane ticket to see any of these wonderful monuments…

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has left us confined to our homes, but that doesn’t mean we have to sit around and do nothing. If your dreaming about your next vacation, maybe this list will help point you in the right direction.

The Seven Wonders of the World are monuments spanning across the globe and are deemed a ‘wonder’ as they are nothing short of iconic.

The monuments have changed over the years (the original seven wonders were chosen in 200BC and it was done by one person — Byzantine philosopher Filon) but the below list was put together by votes from 600 million people who narrowed down the list from 200 monuments from around the world. And you can now visit them from the comforts of your own home thanks to virtual technology.

1. Great Wall of China, China

The Great Wall of China is arguably one of the greatest sights in the world, not to mention the longest wall in the world. It has a total length of 21,196.18 kilometres which is half the length of the Equator. It was built to protect the Chinese Empire against enemies and invaders from the North. It took more than one million workers and nine years to be built and spans across 15 regions in North China. Sadly, nearly a third of the Great Wall has now disappeared due to natural erosion, damage from tourists and people stealing bricks to build houses. While you won’t be able to view the entire Great Wall of China in the virtual tour, you can get a glimpse of what to expect when you do visit personally.

Check it out here

2. Chichen Itza, Yucatán, Mexico

Chichen Itza is an archaeological site in Yucatan and one of the most visited locations in Mexico. From its very beginning, Chichen Itza was a very important religious center as it evident by the many large temples, elaborate burials, and many pyramids found at the site. The most famous part of Chichen Itza is El Castillo (pictured) — the largest known monument to the feathered-serpent god of the Maya. It is also known as the Temple of Kukulcan (or sometimes Kukulkan) and is a Mesoamerican step-pyramid that dominates the center of the Chichen Itza.

Check it out here

3. Petra, Jordan

Located in Jordan amid rugged desert canyons and mountains, Petra is a honeycomb of hand-hewn caves, temples, and tombs. It is known as the Rose City, because of the colour of the stone from which it is carved. It was once a thriving trading center and the capital of the Nabataean empire between 400 BC and AD 106. If you head to the website, you will be given an audio-visual tour into the 2000-year-old city of stone starting all the way from Petra’s access point — a narrow canyon called Al Siq, to Petra’s most famous structure, 45 metre high temple — Al Khazneh and more.

Check it out here

4. Taj Mahal, India

Built over 350 years ago by a powerful ruler, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in honor of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is a monument known across the world for its symmetry, white marble, and the love story that brought it to life. It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world and a popular tourist attraction located in the south bank of Yamuna river in Agra. In the virtual tour, you will be able to explore the Taj Mahal in 360 degrees, get up close to the hand-carved details and explore expansive landscapes.

Check it out here

5. Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Possibly one of the most well known statues in the world, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil that was built as a symbol of Brazilian Christianity. It was first suggested by a Catholic priest in 1850, but it wasn’t until 1920 that the landmark became a reality after a group petition. It took 11 years for the statue to be completed and it stands 30 metres talls and the measurement of the outstretched arms spans 28 metres. Not only will you get to see the statue on this virtual tour, you will also be able to see the breathtaking views from the summit of southeastern Brazil Mount Corcovado on which it is built.

Check it out here

6. The Colosseum, Rome

The Colosseum, also called Flavian Amphitheatre is a giant amphitheatre built in Rome under the Flavian emperors. The Colosseum was built in order to provide a permanent purpose-built arena to stage various forms of entertainment for the Ancient Romans. It could seat 80,000 Romans, each with an unobstructed view. While Rome should be on anyone’s travel bucket list, if you had friends or family who have visited already, they won’t fail to mention the long lines and the waiting period. In this virtual tour, you will be taken on an hour long tour complete with sound into the famous amphitheater. It has been shot in 4K so you don’t have to worry about the quality. In the video you will see all four levels including the arena floor and the infamous underground, the Hypogeum.

Check it out here

7. Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu means “old mountain” in the native tongue of Peru, and it was built as a fortress city for the aristocracy of Cuzco, the capital of the Inca empire. The fortress’ location was thought to be a secret, invisible almost, only known to peasants living in the region. The site stretches over an impressive 5-mile distance, featuring more than 3,000 stone steps that link its many different levels. How it was built back in the day remains a mystery as they didn’t have aids of animals or technology, which means everything had to be done with human strength alone. In the virtual tour, you will be able get a 360 degree peak into the spectacular scenery complete with a voiceover.

Check it out here

Images: Getty