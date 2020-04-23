There’s a new legal home delivery service for alcohol in Abu Dhabi…

Spinneys Liquor, part of the MMI group, is launching a home delivery service for wine, beer and spirits in the capital.

SpinneysBevHomeDelivery.com is a legal delivery service for alcohol in Abu Dhabi, catering to anyone who is over the age of 21 and non-Muslim. You simply need to present a valid Emirates ID, UAE drivers license or original passport upon receiving your order.

Initially, Spinneys Beverages Home Delivery in Abu Dhabi will offer a select range of popular wines, beers and spirits, with the selection set to expand in the future.

Spinneys guarantees that all of the products are 100 per cent authentic, and have been transported and stored correctly, so you’re not running the risk of opening a bottle that’s past its best.

The Spinneys Beverages Home Delivery service will cover all areas of Abu Dhabi except for Al Ain and Ruwais, and will run from 10am to 7pm seven days a week.

You’ll need to place your order by midday for delivery within two days. You’ll then be sent a delivery slot, and receive an SMS alert when your order is 30 minutes away.

There’s a minimum order of Dhs200, and a Dhs50 delivery fee for each shipment.

And while safety is front of mind right now, you can rest assured that the Spinneys delivery team is following the strictest measures, including sanitising, wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing.

Register your details at SpinneysBevHomeDelivery.com to be among the first to know about the official launch of the Abu Dhabi alcohol delivery service, and get 10 per cent off your first purchase.