We may be confined to our houses, but that doesn’t mean things have to get dull. If you have a bucket list of landmarks and hotels you’ve yet to see in Dubai, Dubai360 has got you covered.

The website was launched back in 2014 by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and it’s had a huge surge in visits since we all became housebound. So if you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s your chance.

It is one of the world’s leading immersive virtual city tours, enabling users from around the world to visit Dubai using the latest technologies.

Not only does the website offer viewers a bird’s-eye view of Dubai including the iconic Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands, but it also takes you to the top of Burj Khalifa and inside the majestic Atlantis, The Palm.

The virtual tour also takes you inside several cultural destinations, such as the Etihad Museum, Dubai Museum and Al Fahidi Fort. You can even visit even several libraries and art galleries.

Missing the mall? You can virtually visit several malls across Dubai on Dubai360, without the fear of blowing your budget.

With so much to see, thankfully, the website comes with a search bar. Not sure where to start? You can select from a range of filters to narrow down the choices.

The website even has several time-lapse videos taken from the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Make sure you check out the time-lapse of Dubai Airport, displaying more than 1,000 planes landing and taking off at the airport, and showing us exactly why it’s one of the world’s busiest international airports.

While it’s a great and safe way to spend an evening indoors, make sure you actually visit these amazing Dubai hotspots once we are able to head outdoors again. To experience Dubai 360, visit Dubai360.com.

Images: screenshots