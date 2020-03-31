Did you know you can choose your own virtual backdrop for Zoom calls?

Look at me ma, I’m on top of the Burj…

Thanks to Microsoft’s Zoom app, we can now make free business and personal video calls across the world.

But if the background in your spare room doesn’t cut it, there’s a brilliant ‘Virtual Background’ feature that allows you to give meetings or chats a little razzle-dazzle.

You can choose from preloaded suggestions or upload your own. And, because we residents are lucky enough to live in one of the most Insta-fit countries in existence, why not share those inspirational vistas with your contacts list?

We’ve collected some of the best shots to get digital in front of, and explain how to set it all up.

How to add your own background

First you’ll need to set up, or have joined, a meeting. Then click the little upward arrow next to the ‘Stop Camera’ button.

A menu will pop up and give you the option to ‘Choose Virtual Background’.

In the next screen, hit the little ‘+’ button to upload and add your own images. This will then project behind you, during your video feed.

Our pick of some of the UAE’s finest backdrops to screenshot

1. Always choose love

Dubai’s Love Lakes are a perfect way to give any video conversation a strong connection.

2. It’s like you’re our mirror, staring back at us

This skyline still will always give us cause for reflection.

3. Keep it light and breezy

We can almost feel the salt sea air from this offshore Abu Dhabi skyline pic.

4. Show them how you wheely feel

Bluewaters and Ain Dubai lead the frame in this lofty shot.

5. Hey, how you dune?

Liwa’s winding dunes: where your friends from home think we actually live.

6. Fly the flag

Did someone order a patriotic sunset pic?

7. The road to Tomorrowland

Dubai’s futuristic cityscape feels appropriate for the technological marvel that is VoIP calling.

8. From our cloud to yours

It’s not often overcast in the capital, but when it is, those cloud-piercing towers make for some dramatic views.

9. Can you see us, are we in frame?

Dubai Frame is certainly big enough…

10. Here’s one we made earlier

Sorry, wrong number.

