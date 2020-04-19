The public sector will work for five hours from 9am to 2pm…

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on April 24, 2020, and the UAE government has just announced the reduced working hours for the public sectors in the country.

The official announcement was made on the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) on their Twitter account which stated that official working hours during the blessed month will be from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon.

الهيئة: مواعيد الدوام الرسمي في شهر #رمضان المبارك تبدأ من الساعة التاسعة صباحاً وحتى الثانية بعد الظهر، وعلى الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية مراعاة من تقتضي طبيعة عملهم خلاف ذلك، والالتزام بالأحكام الواردة في كافة القرارات والتعاميم ذات الصلة بالعمل عن بعد في الظروف الطارئة. pic.twitter.com/NIRNblhbzm — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) April 19, 2020

The tweet further added that federal ministries and agencies must take into account those whose nature of work dictates otherwise, and must abide by the decisions and circulars related to remote work in emergency circumstances.

The timings for the private sector have yet to be announced, but we will let you know as soon it has.

What is Ramadan?