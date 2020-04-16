A helping hand for those most in need…

Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution has come up with a scheme that, from May 1, will help distribute 100,000 food baskets to the capital’s most vulnerable communities.

This beautiful initiative is part of the same ‘Together We Are Good’ campaign that has already launched multiple financial relief measures, including support for school fees.

Individuals and groups are invited to apply for the food relief on the togetherwearegood.ae website between April 19 and April 30, 2020.

The packages will be filled with a whole month’s worth of food, with the aim that nobody in Abu Dhabi goes hungry as a result of this global pandemic.

It’s a demonstration, though none were needed, of a country that deeply cares for its residents.

We understand that these times are unprecedented.

Through the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, we are providing food baskets filled with a month’s worth of essential items to those whose income have been impacted by the current health and economic challenges. pic.twitter.com/hCBwkbltLg — maanabudhabi (@maanabudhabi) April 16, 2020

The platform offers financial support to those who, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have found themselves without a job, are taking unpaid leave, have been hit a salary reduction or are self-employed and have had their income reduced.

Those impacted can apply for a financial hand through the website, simply by filling out a short form or find out more information by calling the toll-free helpline on (800) 3088.

Together We Are Good is supported by donations from numerous altruistic benefactors.

The website also offers well-intentioned individuals the opportunity to spread a little brightness through volunteering.

Images: Unsplash