A video shared on Instagram by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Head of Police and General Security in Dubai, shows an officer making his way through a bus station, with a helmet-mounted camera and visor.

The clip then transitions to an in-visor display that shows thermal imaging, giving body temperature read-outs for individuals in the frame.

It’s all part of the campaign to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and contain any future outbreaks of contagious disease.

The caption accompanying the post states that this device represents the first of its kind in the region.

Brigadier General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department at Dubai Police, said “the smart helmets scan the temperature of public transport users and measure the temperature with high efficiency.”

The helmets use artificial intelligence to help with facial recognition and car registration plate identification.

Spotting individuals with raised temperatures is a key part of disease control. Elevated core temps are a common sign that the body is fighting off infection.

Just last week we covered the news that Etihad Airways was pioneering new technology that could help identify individuals displaying the early signs of Covid-19 symptoms.

The emirate’s residents are used to seeing Dubai Police employing the latest gadgets in a bid to keep the streets safe.

In a separate video shared recently, they showed some of the ways their jaw-dropping fleet of vehicles are helping to police the movement restrictions outlined by the National Disinfection Programme.

The message couldn’t be clearer. Stay safe, stay home.

