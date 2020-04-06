Trials are scheduled to begin in Abu Dhabi Airport at the end of April…

Etihad Airways, in partnership with Australian company Elenium Automation, will be testing out a new piece of kit that will help in spotting individuals with symptoms of medical conditions like Covid-19.

The technology checks body temperatures, as well as heart and breathing rates and can be installed at strategic locations in the airport, including check-in, bag drop, security and immigration gates.

If flagged, check-in will be halted and the passenger will be referred to on-site staff for further checks and assistance.

Reassuring the public, Jorg Oppermann, Vice President Hub and Midfield Operations, Etihad Airways said “this technology is not designed or intended to diagnose medical conditions.”

“It is an early warning indicator which will help to identify people with general symptoms … potentially preventing the spread of some conditions to others preparing to board flights to multiple destinations.”

Which is great news. The current pandemic has reinforced just how important biosecurity is in this mordern interconnected world.

“We are testing this technology because we believe it will not only help in the current COVID-19 outbreak, but also into the future … we see this is another step towards ensuring that future viral outbreaks do not have the same devastating effect on the global aviation industry as is currently the case.”

Elenium, together with tech giant Amazon, has also developed a series of hands-free devices that enable touchless self-service experience at the airport.

The system works with voice recognition, which means no contamination of surfaces with viruses or bacteria. And we’re actually pretty excited to get an AI check-in, “Alexa free upgrade please”

Etihad will start the trial in AUH, Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi’s Airport, at the end of April, 2020 and it will continue throughout May. Initially using volunteers, and, as flights resume, outbound passengers.

Starting 5 April, Etihad will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to select destinations. This will be done in coordination with local authorities to help those who were unable to return home from the UAE. Visit https://t.co/MQSXwrHcj6 for full details. pic.twitter.com/iYoCFcDakM — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 3, 2020

Yesterday the airline launched its first outbound repatriation flights. This is in addition to the services offered by Emirates from Dubai.

