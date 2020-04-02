Add a little culture into your lockdown diary with a virtual trip to the West End…

Starting today and throughout April, London’s National Theatre is raising the curtain on a free series of streams, taking place every Thursday as a gesture of solidarity for the #STAYATHOME campaign.

The ‘National Theatre At Home’ shows will be broadcast via the theatre’s YouTube channel — choose your seats, maybe splash out on a pair of those little red binoculars, a programme and a packet of Maltesers, and catch some of the industry’s greats treading the theatre’s hallowed boards.

Each production will be broadcast at a specific time, but if you’re in the mood for a matinee, they’ll be available on-demand through the channel for seven days after that.

Today, Thursday April 2, 2020 — those tuning in at 10pm (local time) will be able to catch clever comedy, One Man, Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Cordon.

Francis Henshall hast two jobs. And works very hard at keeping the paymasters of each of them, apart from eachother. Disguise, trickery, on-point humour and acrobatic skullduggery make this an extremely watchable show.

And one you’ll be able to see at the National Theatre Live YouTube account until April 9, 2020.

You can find the list of upcoming shows and premiere times (usually 10pm local time) on the National Theatre’s Facebook Events page.

Next week, April 9 — it’s the turn of Jane Eyre, on April 16 it will be Treasure Island, and on April 23 Tamsin Greig will star in Twelfth Night.

If theatre’s not your thing, we’ve got a list of the top 50 movies you can stream in the UAE right now, the top mobile games to get involved with, and virtual museums to tour.