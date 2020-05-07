Whether you’re venturing out or staying in this Eid Al Fitr…

There’s no doubt about it, the restrictions on movement and requirements for social distancing have meant that Ramadan has felt a little different this year.

But with restaurants now permitted to open, as long as they adhere to strict government guidelines, those that want to venture out for a feed this Eid Al Fitr will be able to do so responsibly – and celebrate with some great dining deals.

If you do decide to dine out, make sure you get those masks on and book in advance – restaurants are set to 30 per cent capacity. And don’t skip the dessert, you’ve earned it.

For those who want to play it safe, we’ve included some delivery options for you too…

Out

Amazónico

Explore South American cuisine this Eid in the leafy surrounds of Amazónico. They’re offering a special holiday menu for dining-in between Saturday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 26, from noon to 7pm. Taste the Amazon is priced at Dhs550 for two, including starters such as mango salad, aguachile, red snapper ceviche, and the signature guacamole. Mains come in the shape of red snapper and USDA prime skirt steak. What’s for dessert? Get your forks out for the Piña Rostizada, pineapple corn cake.

Amazónico, Pavillon DIFC. Tel: (04) 5713999.

Nammos

If you’re looking for a laidback gastronomic feast this Eid, Nammos might be the natural choice for you. Chic Greek island vibes, sophisticated Mediterranean cuisine and gorgeous sea views await diners at this restaurant where, pre-pandemic, it was practically impossible to get a last-minute weekend booking. Seats can now be reserved for sessions between noon and 7pm.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach. Tel: (04) 3401002.

Roka

This Japanese-leaning restaurant concept is fresh off the boat from London and comes from the same creative culinary mind as Zuma. Like its sibling, it serves up food of duel gastronomic heritage, with influences from both Japan and the west. The Eid menu gives you the opportunity to try some of the eateries MVPs (most valuable plates), including iceberg salad with wafu dressing; beef gyoza; salmon aburi (torched) nigiri; spiced Korean lamb cutlets; grilled yellowtail; and the sublime signature dessert platter. Takeaway and delivery (via Deliveroo) options are also available.

ROKA, The Opus by Omniyat – Level 1, Business Bay, 5pm to 7pm (May 20 to 23), noon to 7pm (May 24 onwards). Tel: (04) 439 7171.

Bombay Brasserie

Enjoy a Dhs195 per person three-course set menu full of eastern promise at Taj Dubai’s Bombay Brasserie. Especially for Eid, the eatery has crafted an Indo-Emirati ensemble that includes spiced fish cakes, koftak samak, tekat deyay Emirati kebabs, thareed dyay, Emirati home-style chicken curry or a vegetarian khudar mashwi ma baharat hin. The restaurant is going fully local for dessert, with prized delicacy luqaimat, served with date syrup and ice cream. Home delivery also available.

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, May 23 to May 24, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 4383100.

In

Olea

If you fancy tucking into some traditional Levantine cuisine over the holidays, Olea is a worthwhile claimant for your custom. Their Eid brunch package comprises of a selection of hot and cold mezza, soup, main course and dessert —starting from Dhs175. Orders for delivery only.

Olea, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, orders must be in advance and between 11am to 5pm daily. Tel: (055) 952 9870.

Raffles

Few things say ‘Eid’ as loudly and as deliciously as lamb ouzi, and this luxury hotel’s version comes fully loaded with all the trimmings. Good for about four to six people, this sizeable platter is available to collect and takeaway from the hotel’s lobby between May 23 and the last day of Eid. And advance warning — you’ll need to give them 48 hours notice to prepare it.

Raffles, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Road. Tel: (04) 3248888.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

This celebrity chef eatery has made its popular roast available for delivery. Choose between tender aged roast beef, roast chicken or roast lamb, served with seasonal vegetables, fluffy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, mint sauce or horseradish cream and, as standard, lashings of rich gravy. Included in the deal, is the afters — apple crumble complete with creamy custard. Available for Dhs145 per person from noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, via deliveroo and Zomato.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (04) 556 6466.

Images: Provided