There’s no need to leave home to shop for Eid gifts this year…

Shop for friends and family from the safety of your home, as we bring you 15 of the best sweet deliveries, e-vouchers and last-minute gifts to say Eid Mubarak.

Something sweet

Candylicious

Joi Gifts is offering contactless, same-day delivery of Eid hampers, cakes and chocolates. Included in the range are the new Candylicious Cubes. These boxed beauties are filled with sweets and chocolates, priced at Dhs100 for three cubes or Dhs275 for eight cubes.

Visit: joigifts.com

Sugargram

From birthdays to graduation days, Sugargram’s delivery of bite-sized cupcakes covers all bases. The Eid box boasts locally inspired flavours, including the Date Moss, Charlize Saffron and Anna Vimto varieties. A box of 25 teensy cakes costs Dhs125, with three-hour delivery across Dubai.

Visit: order.chatfood.io/sugargram/outlets/sugargram

Tania’s Teahouse

We could all do with a soothing cup of tea right about now. Tania’s Teahouse is spreading the serenity with a choice of four Eid gift boxes. Starting at Dhs185, the boxes include a range of teatime accessories, from tea cups and mugs to loose-leaf teas, dates and cookies.

Visit: order.chatfood.io/tanias-teahouse

Forrey & Galland

Shop for beautifully presented chocolates, dates and Arabic sweets from French chocolatier Forrey & Galland. Eid gifts start at Dhs55 for a chocolate tablet, up to thousands of dirhams for elaborate trays and window displays.

Visit: forreyandgalland.com

London Dairy Cafe

Send sweet Eid wishes or celebrate with a delicious brunch at home with the Big Box of Bakes from London Dairy Cafe. The box is loaded with carby goodness, including pastries, brownie bites, scones, French toast and bagels, plus two cappuccinos. The Big Box of Bakes costs Dhs169, and is available to order via Deliveroo from May 21 to 30.

Visit: deliveroo.ae/menu/dubai/difc/london-dairy-bistro-difc

NRTC

You don’t have to spend a fortune to show you care. Order a fresh fruit delivery from NRTC, such as this Fruity Treat Basket for just Dhs31.50.

Visit: nrtcfresh.com

Deliveroo

Still can’t decide which gourmet treat to send? Let your friends and family choose their own food delivery with a Deliveroo e-gift card. You can snap up voucher codes to send your pals for as little as Dhs20 up to Dhs1,000. All codes are valid for one year, and any leftover credit will be stored for future orders.

Visit: deliveroo.ae/menu/dubai/downtown/deliveroo-gift-card-shop-uae-dt

Gifts for friends and loved ones

Drawdeck

Wall art comes down to personal taste, so let your friends and family find the perfect piece for their home with a gift card from UAE-based online art retailer Drawdeck. The Gift of Art vouchers are available from Dhs100 to Dhs1,000, and can be sent via email.

Visit: drawdeck.com

Saffron Souk

Choose a handcrafted gift made here in the UAE from online marketplace Saffron Souk. Eid-appropriate options include jewellery, candles and Check individual delivery times to ensure your gift arrives in time for Eid.

Visit: saffronsouk.com

Wood Culture

For wooden furniture and home decor made here in Dubai, explore the range at Wood Culture. While you won’t be able to order a bespoke piece in time for Eid, there are plenty of ready-made items, prints and wall hangings that would make cherished gifts.

Visit: woodculture.ae

Wallace & Co.

Homegrown fragrance company Wallace & Co. has produced a range of candles, essential oils and incenses for Ramadan gifting. They’ve also created what must be Dubai’s best-smelling antibacterial spray, with their Antibac EDT in a choice of four fragrances, including amber and oud, and vetiver and cedar.

Visit: wallaceand.co

TKD Lingerie

Just because we’re all spending more time indoors, doesn’t mean we can’t look fabulous while we’re doing it. UAE-based TKD Lingerie sells covetable sleepwear and underwear, with free delivery on orders over Dhs300. They even offer a virtual fitting service via WhatsApp or video conferencing, so you can find the right fit (all without stripping down to your smalls). TKD’s gift vouchers can be emailed for free, or delivered via courier for Dhs25.

Visit: tkdlingerie.com

Anantara The Palm

Travel may be unpredictable right now, but there’s no reason why we can’t plan ahead. Give your loved one something to look forward to with an e-gift card to use on a future stay, meal or spa treatment at Anantara The Palm.

Visit: egiftcard.anantara.com/

Presents for children

Elli Junior

Authorities are advising against giving cash to children for Eid gifts this year, so why not give a voucher instead? E-vouchers from online children’s retailer Elli Junior start at Dhs100, and are valid for one year. Little ones will love browsing the range of wooden toys and chic accessories. If you’d rather give a physical present, order now for Dubai-wide delivery in time for Eid.

Visit: ellijunior.com

Baby Souk

Another safe and easy option for children is the gift vouchers from Baby Souk. Starting at Dhs50 (plus a processing fee), the vouchers can be put towards toys, clothing, books and crafts. Get free next-day delivery in Dubai for orders over Dhs200.

Visit: babysouk.com

Images: Supplied/Instagram