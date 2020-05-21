These Dubai staycations promise peace of mind for your Eid escape…

If you’re looking to escape over the Eid break, you don’t need to venture far. These Dubai hotels and resorts are offering incredible deals for Eid, all with the guarantee of strict safety measures to protect you and your loved ones.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters

The Stay #LikeACaesar package at Caesars Palace Bluewaters starts at Dhs796++ per night, including complimentary breakfast and 20 per cent off all food and drinks in the resort. UAE residents can also take advantage of an exclusive offer, from Dhs647++, including 35 per cent off room rates, plus breakfast and dinner for two.

Safety measures: Temperature screenings, occupancy caps and social distancing rules are all in effect. When dining in the resort’s restaurants, groups sizes are capped at four people per table.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Valid for stays until September 30. Tel: (0)4 5566666. Email: stay@caesarsdubai.ae. caesars.com/dubai

One&Only Royal Mirage

A stay at this ultra-luxe resort is normally out of reach, but this UAE Staycation Beach Escape makes it seriously appealing. Room rates start at Dhs1,550+++ a night, including Dhs500 resort credit to spend on food and drinks, plus early check in and late check out.

Safety measures: One&Only promises a dedicated Covid-19 coordinator in each resort, as well as comprehensive sanitation programme, physical distancing, and discreet health monitoring systems throughout the resort.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 3999999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Anantara The Palm

If you’re hanging out for a holiday in South East Asia, why not opt for a Thai-inspired staycation instead. Eid escapes in Anantara The Palm’s Over Water Villas start at Dhs1,995++ per villa per night. If you’ve got children in tow, plump for the Beach Pool Villa, from Dhs2,995++, with a private pool overlooking the sea.

Safety measures: Anantara’s new Stay With Peace of Mind programme features heightened cleaning and hygiene measures, with elevated sanitation across all areas of the resort, social distancing, and private experiences on offer.

Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Rates include daily breakfast and a welcome drink. Tel: (0)4 5678999. Email: resdubaipalm@anantara.com. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/

Raffles Dubai

Spread out in one of the spacious guest rooms at Raffles Dubai, which are among the largest in the city. Special summer rates start at Dhs700, including a la carte breakfast for two, and a Dhs200 dining credit to use at Raffles Salon or in-room dining.

Safety measures: Raffles Dubai has launched a mobile application offering a contactless experience, for in-room dining and restaurant menus. You can even interact with your personal butler via social media and WhatsApp. Other measures include self-parking, contactless check in and check out, and enhanced cleaning, sanitisation and health practises.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi Mall, Umm Hurair. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. Email: bookus.dubai@raffles.com. raffles.com/dubai

One&Only The Palm

This exclusive enclave on the tip of Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent promises a secluded Eid escape, without leaving Dubai. One&Only The Palm’s UAE Staycation Beach Hideaway starts at Dhs1,950+++, including breakfast, early check in and late check out, and Dhs500 credit to use on food and drinks throughout the resort.

Safety measures: One&Only promises a dedicated Covid-19 coordinator in each resort, as well as comprehensive sanitation programme, physical distancing, and discreet health monitoring systems throughout the resort.

One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 3999999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Address Downtown

Book a city escape for Eid at Address Downtown. Rates start at Dhs999++ a night, including breakfast and your choice of lunch or dinner. Families can book an interconnecting room at half price.

Safety measures: Address Hotels are operating in accordance with all government regulations.

Address Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 4238888. Email: stay@addresshotels.com. addresshotels.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Soak up lush golf course views from your room at Vida Emirates Hills. Special prices for Eid stays start at just Dhs299++ per room per night.

Safety measures: The Vida crew is doing everything they can to make sure all necessary measures are taken into consideration.

Vida Emirates Hills. Valid May 14 to 31. Tel: (0)4 8883444. vidahotels.com

Rixos Premium Dubai

When you book a beach staycation at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR for Dhs790++, you’ll get a Dhs500 voucher back to spend on food and drinks at the hotel’s restaurants, including Azure Beach, Luigia, Black Tap and Ammos. Late check-out is also included.

Safety measures: Rixos assures that all necessary precautionary measures as per the UAE government guidelines have been taken to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all guests. Premises are sanitised on an hourly basis, masks are mandatory for staff and guests, social distancing must be adhered to, and occupancy is capped at 30 per cent in public areas.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR. Staycation valid May 22 to June 30. Tel: (0)4 5200000. premiumdubai.rixos.com

Taj Dubai

For a city stay, book the Taj Dubai Eid Al Fitr Staycation, from Dhs399++. You’ll get upgraded to a Burj View Room, daily breakfast, and 20 per cent off food and drinks for in-room dining and at Bombay Brasserie. One child below the age of 12 can stay for free.

Safety measures: Guests will have their temperature taken using non-invasive laser thermometers. Cleaning and sanitisation has been ramped up, including increased access to alcohol-based hand sanitisers at prominent locations.

Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay. Eid deal valid until July 25. For bookings, email reservations.tthxb@ tajhotels.com or tel: (04) 4383100. tajhotels.com

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Choose from a range of tempting staycations across the Jumeirah portfolio. Beachfront retreat Jumeirah Al Naseem is offering the Ultimate Staycation, with up to 40 per cent off room rates, daily breakfast, and your choice of lunch or dinner. Rates start at Dhs1,230 per night.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel is opening up its one- and two-bedroom villas at Beit Al Bahar for stays from May 22. Take your pick of two staycation packages: 40 per cent off room rates, with daily breakfast; or 30 per cent off room rates with breakfast and your choice of lunch or dinner.

On the Palm, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is offering a luxurious escape, with four-bedroom residences starting at Dhs3,500, and five-bed seafront residences from Dhs5,500.

For a desert getaway, book an Eid staycation at Jumeirah Al Qasr, with rooms starting at Dhs990, including breakfast and your choice of lunch or dinner.

In Madinat Jumeirah, stay at the family-friendly Malakiya villas, each featuring two or three bedrooms, a private pool and round-the-clock butler service. Enjoy 40 per cent off room rates with the breakfast package, or 30 per cent off rates with the half-board package.

In the heart of Old Dubai, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel promises home-from-home comforts and contemporary living. The staycation package includes 25 per cent off room rates, breakfast for two, lunch or dinner, room upgrades for Sirius members, plus early check in and late check out.

Safety measures: Jumeirah hotels and restaurants are strictly following the directives of the UAE government with all the necessary measures in place.

Visit: jumeirah.com