The UAE public sector will get five days off at the end of Ramadan…

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is a time for celebration across the world. Dates for the Eid Al Fitr 2020 holiday for the public sector have just been revealed.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE on its official Twitter account today.

The post translated to English states that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 as per the Islamic calendar for public sectors.

Ramadan 29 is on Friday, May 22 and Shawwal 3 is on Tuesday, May 26, which means it will be a five-day break for those working in the public sectors.

However, this is just an estimation, because both the start and end date of the holy month of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

While these dates apply to the public sector only, it is expected that the private sector will follow suit. Back in March 2019, the UAE cabinet announced that going forward, public and private sector employees would have unified holidays for both 2019 and 2020.

This being said though, we are awaiting official news for the holiday announcement for the private sectors.

We will let you know as soon as we do.

Images: Getty