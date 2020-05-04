Do a few good deeds this Holy Month…

As the world continues to battle Covid-19, there a many who are struggling and are in need of a helping hand. It comes during the holy month of Ramadan and there are several initiatives going on around the UAE that you can support with Zakat, a form of alms-giving treated in Islam – one of the pillars of the Islamic faith.

Here’s a list of initiatives in Dubai you can support:

1. ’10 Million Meals’ community campaign

The ’10 Million Meals’ campaign was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai and had an aim to provide 10 million meals or food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE during the holy month. Thanks to Dubai’s generosity, the campaign reached its goal within a week of its inception. The campaign will continue to run during Ramadan where you can donate via this website, or you can make donations via SMS. You can also send a bank transfer, or donate actual food at one of the collection points.

For more information, call (800) 4006 or visit 10millionmeals.ae

2. Burj Khalifa’s World’s Tallest Donation Box

Held in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), this campaign is part of the ’10 million meals’ community campaign (above). It takes 1.2 million lights to illuminate the Burj Khalifa’s vibrant facade and this is exactly the number of meals the skyscraper hopes to donate during the holy month of Ramadan. The cost for a lightbulb is Dhs10 and each lightbulb equals one meal that will be provided to those who have been hard-hit by Covid-19. A minimum donation of five meals is required (Dhs50).

Donate at tallestdonationbox.com

3. Donate clothes to Emirates Red Crescent via Washmen

Since we are spending most of our time at home these days, why not use the opportunity to declutter your wardrobe and donate what you don’t wear anymore. Washmen, who have teamed up with Comfort and Emirates Red Crescent this Ramadan, will then come by and collect your donations free of charge. The donations will then be washed and cleaned at the facility and Emirates Red Crescent will deliver to those in need around the UAE. The service will be available on the Washmen’s app only during Ramadan.

Schedule your pickup on the Washmen app. washmen.com

4. Buy a meal for two using Nefsy

Nefsy is a dine-in app that launched last year in September, and are supporting those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working in collaboration with Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and the Dubai Government, Nefsy will send a much-needed meal to two people for just Dhs12. You can even purchase a 30-day package for the same price which means for just Dhs350 you will feed 60 people for the entire month.

Donate via the Nefsy app. nefsy.com

5. Support a cause on YallaGive

YallaGive is the first licensed online donation and crowdfunding platform in the Middle East. They support over 123 charities and run hundreds of fundraising campaigns every month. You can find a plethora of active campaigns running on their website here and donate to the campaign of your choosing. During the holy month, they have added in a special Ramadan page here where you can support Ramadan based projects.

Donate on yallagive.com

6. SMS your donations

Dar al Ber makes it easy for you to send in your donations. All you got to do is SMS your donation to the Dubai based charity organization and your money will go towards one of the many charitable projects they have such as building wells and mosques, the printing of the Holy Quran, support to those in abusive families and more. Your donation can start from Dhs10 up to Dhs200. You can also support one of the very many other charity projects which they in many Arab and Islamic countries. You can donate here.

Donation via SMS, details available on daralber.ae

Images: Provided/Pixabay